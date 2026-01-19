 Police investigating Gimpo 'suicide flight' threat to protest Korean Air-Asiana merger
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police investigating Gimpo 'suicide flight' threat to protest Korean Air-Asiana merger

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 15:38
An Asiana Airlines plane passes in front of a Korean Air aircraft on a runway at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 13, 2024. [NEWS1]

An Asiana Airlines plane passes in front of a Korean Air aircraft on a runway at Incheon International Airport on Feb. 13, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
Police are investigating an online threat by a person claiming to be an airline captain who said they would carry out a "suicide flight" at Gimpo International Airport in protest against the merger of Korean Air and Asiana Airlines.
 
The threat appeared on Blind, an anonymous online community used by office workers, according to police and aviation industry officials on Monday. The post included a marked location at western Seoul's Gimpo Airport and expressed anger over the planned integration of the country’s two biggest airlines, prompting a report to authorities. The threat also included a stabbing attack.
 

Related Article

 
"We have received a report of the incident and are checking the details," said an official at Korea Airports Corporation, a state-run airport operator.
 
Police at Gimpo Airport said they are investigating whether the person who wrote the post is actually a captain or an employee of either airline.
 
The two airlines are preparing to launch an integrated carrier next year and have been gradually unifying service manuals and operating standards.  
 
But recent disputes between employees of the two companies have spilled onto Blind, highlighting ongoing friction as the merger process continues.
 
Korean Air completed its acquisition of Asiana Airlines on Dec. 12, 2024, buying about 131.57 million newly issued shares to secure a 63.9 percent stake and formally making Asiana a subsidiary.
 
A day later, the flag carrier carried out executive-level reshuffles across key areas, including safety, personnel, finance, operations and maintenance, and dispatched some executives to Asiana as it moved to establish a new management structure.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY LEE YOUNG-KEUN [[email protected]]
tags korean air asiana airlines merger

More in Social Affairs

Chinese tourist uploads photos of Busan police station interior online, sparking security concerns

Police investigating Gimpo 'suicide flight' threat to protest Korean Air-Asiana merger

Police reopen probe into DP lawmaker's wife over alleged expense account misuse

Criminal ring nabbed for alleged laundering of 150 billion won of cryptocurrency

A twisted father figure: Ganghwa County care facility director accused of sexual abuse against 19 residents

Related Stories

FTC orders Korean Air to revise mileage plan in Asiana merger

Korean Air, Asiana fined $8.7 million for violating merger agreement

Asiana fails to reach cargo unit sale decision leaving Korean Air merger in doubt

Asiana to off-load cargo business as it edges nearer Korean Air merger

Exclusive: Korean Air considers accepting Asiana miles at 1:1 ratio

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)