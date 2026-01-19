Police nail Thai-based voice phishing ring

Police said Monday they have busted a Thailand-based voice phishing ring that allegedly swindled some 7 billion won ($4.75 million) from nearly 40 victims in Korea last year.Seven members of the phishing ring, including its call center manager, were apprehended, and six of them have been put under arrest, according to the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station.The suspects are accused of inducing money withdrawals from 38 victims by impersonating Financial Supervisory Service or prosecution officials between June and October last year.Most of the victims were deceived into believing that their bank accounts were used for fraud and sent money to the scammers, the police said.The police launched an investigation in August last year after receiving intelligence on the phishing ring.The call center manager came to visit Korea and was apprehended before departure at Incheon International Airport last October, the police said, adding six other suspects who worked under the manager were detained later.Yonhap