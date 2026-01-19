 Police nail Thai-based voice phishing ring
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Police nail Thai-based voice phishing ring

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 16:32
The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

The Korean police's logo as seen on an officer [YONHAP]

Police said Monday they have busted a Thailand-based voice phishing ring that allegedly swindled some 7 billion won ($4.75 million) from nearly 40 victims in Korea last year.
 
Seven members of the phishing ring, including its call center manager, were apprehended, and six of them have been put under arrest, according to the Seoul Seodaemun Police Station.
 

Related Article

The suspects are accused of inducing money withdrawals from 38 victims by impersonating Financial Supervisory Service or prosecution officials between June and October last year.
 
Most of the victims were deceived into believing that their bank accounts were used for fraud and sent money to the scammers, the police said.
 
The police launched an investigation in August last year after receiving intelligence on the phishing ring.
 
The call center manager came to visit Korea and was apprehended before departure at Incheon International Airport last October, the police said, adding six other suspects who worked under the manager were detained later.

Yonhap
tags Thai Phishing Ring Korea

More in Social Affairs

Court orders gov't to pay 10 million won to disability group head, care assistant after their unlawful arrest

Ex-President Yoon appeals 5-year sentence for obstructing arrest

China linked to over half of Korea's outbound technology leaks last year

Rival parties spar over confirmation hearing for budget minister nominee

Police nail Thai-based voice phishing ring

Related Stories

These phones were made for phishing

Man on probation arrested for stabbing woman, fleeing drunk by car

Phishing for help

Criminal ring nabbed for alleged laundering of 150 billion won of cryptocurrency

Sophisticated phishing scams targeting overseas Koreans rising as criminals impersonate embassy, consular staff
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)