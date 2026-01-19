Rival parties spar over confirmation hearing for budget minister nominee

Rival parties clashed Monday over whether to hold a confirmation hearing for Lee Hye-hoon, nominee to lead the newly established Ministry of Planning and Budget, amid objection from the conservative People Power Party (PPP).The liberal Democratic Party (DP) and the PPP had reached an agreement last week to hold the hearing, but the PPP later boycotted the move, saying the nominee failed to submit key documents requested by the lawmakers.Tensions flared up during the Strategy and Finance Committee's meeting earlier in the day as opposition lawmakers protested Lee's absence at the session."What kind of a confirmation hearing for a nominee is held without the nominee?" DP Rep. Kim Young-jin said.Lawmakers from minor opposition parties also criticized the move, saying the committee should not proceed without securing complete documents from the nominee.The committee's chair, Rep. Lim Lee-ja of the PPP, suspended the meeting and instructed the rival parties to hold further talks to decide whether to hold the hearing.The nominee, a former three-term lawmaker from the conservative bloc, has drawn criticism from both ruling and opposition parties following President Lee Jae Myung's nomination last month.The opposition bloc has urged nominee Lee to step down, citing suspicions related to her husband's real estate dealings and allegations over her treatment of subordinates and an intern during her tenure as a lawmaker.Yonhap