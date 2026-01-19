 Two unyielding minds
Two unyielding minds

Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 20:30
 
Divisions within the People Power Party have deepened as internal disputes over accountability continue. While former party leader Han Dong-hoon’s apology drew mixed reactions, attention shifted to party leader Jang Dong-hyeok’s hunger strike and his call for special counsels targeting the ruling camp. Critics within the party argued that the move, framed as a demand for justice, was ultimately aimed at pressuring Han rather than resolving broader issues. The episode highlighted entrenched factional conflict, with competing gestures overshadowing efforts to restore unity or present a coherent political direction. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
