Allegations surrounding Lee Hye-hoon raise fears parties are abandoning their vetting role

With the confirmation hearing for Lee Hye-hoon, nominee for minister of budget, scheduled for Jan. 19, lawmakers from the People Power Party announced on Jan. 18 that they would boycott the hearing. The opposition dismissed it as a “show of implausible explanations,” arguing that a session under such circumstances would serve little purpose. It also criticized the nominee for refusing to submit key materials related to allegations of workplace abuse, real estate speculation and improper apartment subscriptions, citing personal information concerns.Some frustration on the opposition’s side is understandable. A hearing becomes difficult when a nominee withholds documents central to allegations. From the public’s perspective, however, the situation is troubling. If allegations are emerging so frequently that critics speak of “one scandal a day,” who is supposed to verify the facts on behalf of citizens? Scrutiny of Cabinet nominees is not a favor but a responsibility voters assign to the main opposition party.That tension came to a head on Jan. 16, when Lim Lee-ja, chair of the National Assembly’s Strategy and Finance Committee, said Lee was “not a ministerial nominee but a subject of investigation.” She demanded that President Lee Jae Myung withdraw the nomination and refused to proceed with the hearing. The ruling Democratic Party, meanwhile, signaled it could move forward with a hearing attended only by its own members under National Assembly rules.Talk of a one-sided hearing suggests little respect for the purpose of the confirmation system. A session reduced to a formality would do little to persuade the public. The presidential office said it expects explanations that meet public standards, but the risk is that the hearing becomes another spectacle that deepens distrust. Responsibility will inevitably fall on the government and the ruling party.The breadth of allegations lies first with Lee herself. Claims include verbal abuse of a National Assembly intern, real estate speculation in the Yeongjong Island area, improper apartment subscriptions in Seoul’s Gangnam district and a memo allegedly describing attempts to obstruct investigations. Additional questions have been raised over preferential treatment involving her children’s college admissions, military service and employment. These are issues that require detailed examination.The hearing matters because the nomination carries broader political meaning for the Lee Jae Myung administration. Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik described it as a “challenge,” reflecting the president’s emphasis on unity and pragmatism. Whether the nominee has the competence and integrity to meet that challenge must be tested publicly.