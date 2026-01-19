Jeong Woo-yeong and Hwang In-beom both notch goals in Sunday's action
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 12:18
Union Berlin midfielder Jeong Woo-yeong and Feyenoord midfielder Hwang In-beom both struck goals on Sunday, continuing their strong form in the second half of the 2025-26 season.
Jeong was subbed in the 75th minute and capitalized on a cutback from Stanley Nsoki in the 83rd minute at MHP Arena in Stuttgart, Germany, firing the ball into the net for an equalizer after the opening goal from Chris Fuhrich in the 59th minute.
Jeong, however, did not celebrate against his former team, which he played for before joining Berlin on a permanent transfer last July.
The Korean midfielder's equalizer ended the game 1-1 and salvaged Berlin one point, putting the club in ninth place on the 18-team Bundesliga table with 24 points from the opening 18 fixtures.
Sunday's goal brings Jeong's goal contribution to three goals and one assist in 19 appearances across all competitions this season.
Playing as an attacking midfielder or winger, Jeong has showcased his attacking prowess particularly well in the second half of the season, picking up one assist in December last year and two goals this month.
Over in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Hwang scored his first goal of the campaign en route to Feyenoord's 4-3 loss to Sparta Rotterdam.
His shot from a midrange found the corner of the net in the 64th minute and reduced the score deficit to 2-1 after Feyenoord conceded the opening goal to Joshua Kitolano in the 40th minute and another to Mitchell van Bergen in the 55th minute.
But Shunksuke Mito stretched the score to 3-1 in the 71st minute. Shaqueel van Persie scored a double in just one minute from the 87th to 88th minute, but Kitolano came back again in stoppage time for the visitors' fourth goal and sealed the win.
Feyenoord still stayed in second on the 18-team Eredivisie table despite the loss. The club is 16 points behind league leaders PSV as of Monday.
For Hwang, his first goal of the season comes after returning to the pitch in mid-December last year following an injury.
Both Hwang and Jeong will have more action to catch in Europe until their potential call-ups to the Korean national team, which will play two international friendlies in March in preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY PARK LIN, PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
