 Kim Si-woo ties for 11th at PGA Tour's season opener
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 17:46
Kim Si-woo is seen after putting on the 18th hole during the fourth round of the Sony Open golf event at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Jan. 18. [AP/YONHAP]

Kim Si-woo has just missed out on a top-10 finish to begin the 2026 PGA Tour season in Hawaii.
 
Kim finished in a tie for 11th place at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Sunday, with a four-round total of 10-under 270.
 

Kim, the 2023 Sony Open champion, shot a three-under 67 in the final round with five birdies and two bogeys. He broke 70 in all four rounds to end up as the top Korean player at the season-opening tournament.
 
Kim Seong-hyeon, a co-leader after 36 holes, faded over the weekend to finish tied for 13th at nine-under. Kim was at nine-under at the halfway point but went 72-68 over the final two rounds to drop out of contention.
 
On Sunday, Kim made three birdies and an eagle but also had three bogeys.
 
Kim Seong-hyeon tees off on the second hole during the final round of the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Jan. 18. [AFP/YONHAP]

He is back on the PGA Tour after losing his card in 2024 and making his way back through the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour last year.
 
His fellow Korn Ferry Tour alum, rookie Lee Seung-taek, missed the cut after going 68-74 in his PGA Tour debut.
 
The fourth Korean in the field, Tom Kim, ended in a tie for 61st at two-under. He shot a 68 in the final round, his lowest score of the week. 

Yonhap
