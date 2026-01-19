Kim Si-woo ties for 11th at PGA Tour's season opener

Kim Si-woo has just missed out on a top-10 finish to begin the 2026 PGA Tour season in Hawaii.Kim finished in a tie for 11th place at the Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu on Sunday, with a four-round total of 10-under 270.Kim, the 2023 Sony Open champion, shot a three-under 67 in the final round with five birdies and two bogeys. He broke 70 in all four rounds to end up as the top Korean player at the season-opening tournament.Kim Seong-hyeon, a co-leader after 36 holes, faded over the weekend to finish tied for 13th at nine-under. Kim was at nine-under at the halfway point but went 72-68 over the final two rounds to drop out of contention.On Sunday, Kim made three birdies and an eagle but also had three bogeys.He is back on the PGA Tour after losing his card in 2024 and making his way back through the second-tier Korn Ferry Tour last year.His fellow Korn Ferry Tour alum, rookie Lee Seung-taek, missed the cut after going 68-74 in his PGA Tour debut.The fourth Korean in the field, Tom Kim, ended in a tie for 61st at two-under. He shot a 68 in the final round, his lowest score of the week.Yonhap