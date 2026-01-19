Cheonan Hyundai Capital Skywalkers' straight-set win brings them one point within first place
Published: 19 Jan. 2026, 13:47
A month ago, the Cheonan Hyundai Capital Skywalkers looked buried in the V League men’s race. On Sunday, a straight-set win brought it within one point of first place.
The Skywalkers swept Seoul Woori Card Woori Won 3-0 (32-30, 25-18 and 25-23) at Jangchung Gymnasium in central Seoul, improving to 14-8 and 44 points in the 2025-26 V League men’s season. The Incheon Korean Air Jumbos remain at the top with 15-7 and 45 points, but the margin that once appeared secure has narrowed to its thinnest point yet.
The reversal traces back just over a month. On Dec. 16, 2025, the Jumbos controlled a 3-0 win over the Skywalkers that stretched the gap between the teams to eight points. With the Jumbos riding momentum at the time, the race looked increasingly one-sided.
That picture changed a little over a week later on Dec. 25, when the Jumbos lost wing spiker Jung Ji-seok to an injury sustained in training ahead of a match against the Uijeongbu KB Insurance Stars. Since the fourth round began on Dec. 31, the Jumbos have gone 1-4. Over the same span, the Skywalkers have surged to a 4-1 record.
Sunday’s match reflected that shift. The Skywalkers dictated play through their attacking efficiency and presence at the net, finishing with a 45-36 edge in attack points and a 13-7 advantage in blocks.
The opening set nearly swung the other way. The Skywalkers led 24-21 and held set point before Woori Won reeled off a late run to close within one. Head coach Choi Tae-woong reinserted Leonardo Leyva, who had been subbed out earlier, and the opposite spiker responded with consecutive kills to stop the momentum. The Skywalkers eventually closed out the set at 32-30, with Leyva scoring 12 points in the opener.
The match then settled. The Skywalkers managed the second and third sets with fewer fluctuations, controlling rallies and limiting mistakes to close the sweep.
Leyva remained central throughout. He added 10 points in the second set and finished with a match-high of 26 points on a 70.97 percent attack success rate. He also produced timely service aces and blocks, contributing two points in each category.
In the women’s division, the Heungkuk Life Insurance Pink Spiders continued their push up the table with a five-set road win over IBK Altos at Hwaseong Indoor Gymnasium. The Pink Spiders rallied for a 3-2 victory (25-14, 22-25, 13-25, 25-20 and 15-8), extending their winning streak to four matches.
The Pink Spiders sit third with a 13-10 record and 41 points. The Hwaseong IBK Altos, which saw a five-match winning streak end, remain fourth with 11-12 and 36 points.
Rebecca Latham, the Altos' leading scorer, finished with 12 points, but support came elsewhere. Opposite spiker Kim Da-eun led the team with 18 points, while middle blocker Lee Da-hyeon added 14 as the Pink Spiders closed out the match in the fifth set.
