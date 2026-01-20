Producer prices rise for 4th consecutive month in December: BOK

Korea's producer prices rose for a fourth consecutive month in December, driven by higher agricultural prices and a weak local currency, central bank data showed Tuesday.The producer price index, a key gauge of future consumer inflation, climbed 0.4 percent from a month earlier to 121.76 in December, accelerating from a 0.3 percent rise in November, according to the preliminary data from the Bank of Korea.The index has increased steadily since September, rising 0.4 percent that month and 0.3 percent in October.From a year earlier, producer prices went up 1.9 percent in December.Producer prices serve as a key indicator of future inflation trends, as they affect the prices businesses charge consumers in the months ahead.December's increase was largely led by a 3.4 percent on-month jump in agricultural and livestock products.Prices of industrial goods edged up 0.4 percent, while service prices rose 0.2 percent, led by a 0.7 percent increase in financial and insurance services.The domestic supply price index, which reflects both producer and import prices, gained 0.4 percent on month in December.For the full year of 2025, producer prices rose 1.2 percent from a year earlier, slowing from a 1.7 percent increase in 2024, the data showed.Yonhap