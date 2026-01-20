Silver spoon pickups

A worker at the Korea Gold Exchange in Jongno District, central Seoul, weighs silver spoons a customer seeks to sell on Jan. 20. Gold and silver prices hit record highs as U.S. President Donald Trump signaled additional tariffs on European nations in pursuit of securing Greenland. Spot silver rose 5 percent compared to the previous day to $94.10 per ounce, extending its gains to 18 percent so far this year. [YONHAP]