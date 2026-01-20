 Hyundai's market cap touches 100 trillion won mark on optimism over robotics, self-driving projects
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Hyundai's market cap touches 100 trillion won mark on optimism over robotics, self-driving projects

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 16:24
Hyundai Motor Group's Atlas humanoid robots are on display at the group's booth at the CES 2026 technology show, one of the world's largest IT and home appliance trade fairs, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

Hyundai Motor Group's Atlas humanoid robots are on display at the group's booth at the CES 2026 technology show, one of the world's largest IT and home appliance trade fairs, in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

 
The market capitalization of Hyundai Motor touched above the 100 trillion won ($67.7 billion) level for the first time Tuesday, backed by growing investor optimism over its robotics and autonomous driving initiatives, industry watchers said.
 
The share price of Hyundai Motor rose as high as 496,500 won in early trading, briefly lifting the company's market capitalization to more than 101.66 trillion won.
 

Related Article

 
The gains, however, were reversed in afternoon trading, with the company's share price closing 0.21 percent lower at 479,000 won, bringing its market capitalization to 98.9 trillion won.
 
Industry watchers said expectations surrounding Hyundai Motor's robotics strategy have been a key driver behind the company's recent price surge. Boston Dynamics, the group's U.S.-based robotics affiliate, recently unveiled its next-generation humanoid robot, Atlas, and laid out its AI robotics road map.
 
Hyundai Motor's autonomous driving strategy has also been cited as a key factor.
 
Motional, a U.S. joint venture of Hyundai Motor, plans to commercialize a fully driverless Level 4 robotaxi service in Las Vegas by the end of 2026.
 
Market watchers noted that investors have begun to recognize the commercialization potential of humanoid robotics for Hyundai Motor.
 
"As preparations for commercialization accelerate, momentum [for Hyundai] is expected to extend through 2028," Hanwha Investment & Securities said in a recent report.

Yonhap
tags Korea Hyundai market capitalization Atlas robot

More in Finance

Hyundai's market cap touches 100 trillion won mark on optimism over robotics, self-driving projects

Korea's market watchdog says intervention in private equity industry inevitable

Kospi opens lower after 12-session rally

24-hour forex trading is coming. Who is winning: Korea or Wall Street?

Kospi's record bull run belies excessive concentration in certain sectors

Related Stories

Exclusive: Hyundai's Georgia plant to use Boston Dynamics' Atlas humanoid robot from October

Boston Dynamics opens pilot line for up to 1,000 Atlas robots, taps Google Gemini AI

As Hyundai adopts Atlas humanoid robots, autoworkers fear for their future

Global consumers pick kimchi as their favorite Korean dish

Battery business eclipses oil as demand shifts for good
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)