 Kospi opens lower after 12-session rally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Finance

print dictionary print

Kospi opens lower after 12-session rally

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 09:39
A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading in the morning hours of Jan. 20, 2026. [YONHAP]

A screen in Hana Bank's trading room in central Seoul shows the Kospi trading in the morning hours of Jan. 20, 2026. [YONHAP]

 
Shares opened lower Tuesday after a 12-session rally backed by gains in technology and auto shares.
 
The Kospi went down 31.35 points, or 0.64 percent, to 4,873.31 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
 

Related Article

 
On Monday, the benchmark index closed at 4,904.66, marking its first-ever finish above the 4,900-point level.
 
Most large cap shares ended mixed.
 
Chip giant Samsung Electronics slipped 1.61 percent, and rival SK hynix lost 2.09 percent.
 
Meanwhile, leading battery maker LG Energy Solution rose 1.51 percent.
 
Auto shares were mixed. Industry leader Hyundai Motor added 1.51 percent, while its affiliate Kia lost 1.47 percent.
 
The local currency weakened 0.95 won from the previous session to trade at 1,474.65 per dollar at 9:15 a.m.

Yonhap
tags kospi stocks shares market

More in Finance

Kospi opens lower after 12-session rally

24-hour forex trading is coming. Who is winning: Korea or Wall Street?

Kospi's record bull run belies excessive concentration in certain sectors

Financial watchdog hits 6 firms with $2.7M in fines for illegal short selling

Kospi hits another milestone to surpass 4,900 points

Related Stories

Kospi falls for 3rd day after Fed's rate cut

Kospi opens higher on U.S. gains

Seoul stocks open lower on profit-taking

Kospi opens lower on tech, financial losses

Seoul shares close lower after profit-taking and Powell's comments
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)