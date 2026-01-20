Shinin' like I'm born KB
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 18:46
KB Life Insurance CEO Jung Moon-chul tours the Age Tech Lab with attendees ahead of the opening ceremony of the KB Golden Life Flagship Center at KB Life Tower in Yeoksam, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 20. The new center offers one-stop comprehensive life consulting services spanning insurance, asset management, senior care and support. [NEWS1]
KB Life Insurance CEO Jung Moon-chul tours the Age Tech Lab with attendees ahead of the opening ceremony of the KB Golden Life Flagship Center at KB Life Tower in Yeoksam, Gangnam District, southern Seoul, on Jan. 20. The new center offers one-stop comprehensive life consulting services spanning insurance, asset management, senior care, and support. [NEWS1]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)