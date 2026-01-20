Hyundai's U.S. EV plant posted strong 2025 numbers despite lower demand, end of U.S tax credits
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 16:13
Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. electric vehicle (EV) production base, Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA), posted solid sales last year despite a general slowdown in demand.
HMGMA, located in Georgia, sold 62,000 vehicles last year, according to Hyundai Motor Group on Tuesday. The plant began pilot production in 2024 and is the group’s key EV production hub in the United States.
Production and sales began in earnest in December 2024 with 1,006 units, and the plant currently manufactures two models: the Ioniq 5, a compact electric SUV, and the Ioniq 9, a full-size electric SUV. All vehicles produced at HMGMA are intended for the U.S. domestic market.
Industry experts say the figures are relatively strong given shifting U.S. policies on EVs.
In October last year, U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration eliminated tax credits for EV purchases, delivering a blow to sales. While some impact was unavoidable, HMGMA still managed to post over 8,000 units in both April and May 2025, though sales dropped to around 3,000 units in December that year.
The Federation of Korean Industries previously projected that the policy change could reduce Hyundai Motor Group’s U.S. EV sales by as many as 45,000 units annually.
To diversify its offerings, Hyundai Motor Group plans to begin producing its first hybrid model at HMGMA — the Kia Sportage HEV — in the first half of this year. The move is part of a strategy to use hybrids as a bridge across the so-called EV “chasm,” a period of demand stagnation.
Starting in 2028, the company also plans to deploy its humanoid robot Atlas — unveiled at CES 2026 — at HMGMA. The robot will begin with relatively simple tasks like parts sorting, gradually expanding into assembly and other manufacturing work.
Hyundai Motor Group aims to expand HMGMA’s current annual production capacity of 300,000 units to as many as 500,000.
Including output from its other U.S. facilities — Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama and Kia Georgia — the group plans to raise total local production to over 1.2 million units in the future.
