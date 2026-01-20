BTS's March performance in Gwanghwamun conditionally approved
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 17:53 Updated: 20 Jan. 2026, 19:15
-
- JIN EUN-SOO
- [email protected]
The performance was approved on condition of "forming a subcommittee and reviewing the impact of [the performance] on cultural heritage,” the agency said.
HYBE, the boy band's agency, had applied to use Gyeongbok Palace, Gwanghwamun Square, the Woldae area and Sungnyemun Gate for a live performance and a media facade show in late March. It also applied to carry out filming at the sites prior to the show.
According to the proposal, the performance, tentatively titled “K-heritage and K-pop fusion performance,” will include “staged entrance sequence” from major spots of Gyeongbok Palace to Gwanghwamun. A media facade show on the walls of Gwanghwamun will also take place, the document said.
The performance will be livestreamed to some 190 countries via a global streaming platform with around 300 million subscribers, according to the application.
The band is set for a March 20 comeback with their fifth studio album titled “Arirang,” which will contain 14 tracks.
BTS will kick off its massive world tour in Korea in April, with 79 concerts confirmed in 34 cities so far.
BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)