 BTS's March performance in Gwanghwamun conditionally approved
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

BTS's March performance in Gwanghwamun conditionally approved

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 17:53 Updated: 20 Jan. 2026, 19:15
BTS poses for a photo at Gyeongbok Palace in 2022 [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

BTS poses for a photo at Gyeongbok Palace in 2022 [KOREA HERITAGE SERVICE]

K-pop boy band BTS is set to hold a comeback performance in Gwanghwamun area in March as the Korea Heritage Service on Tuesday conditionally approved the septet's performance near heritage sites in central Seoul.
 
The performance was approved on condition of "forming a subcommittee and reviewing the impact of [the performance] on cultural heritage,” the agency said.
 

Related Article

HYBE, the boy band's agency, had applied to use Gyeongbok Palace, Gwanghwamun Square, the Woldae area and Sungnyemun Gate for a live performance and a media facade show in late March. It also applied to carry out filming at the sites prior to the show.
 
According to the proposal, the performance, tentatively titled “K-heritage and K-pop fusion performance,” will include “staged entrance sequence” from major spots of Gyeongbok Palace to Gwanghwamun. A media facade show on the walls of Gwanghwamun will also take place, the document said. 
 
The performance will be livestreamed to some 190 countries via a global streaming platform with around 300 million subscribers, according to the application.
 
The band is set for a March 20 comeback with their fifth studio album titled “Arirang,” which will contain 14 tracks.
 
BTS will kick off its massive world tour in Korea in April, with 79 concerts confirmed in 34 cities so far. 

BY JIN EUN-SOO [[email protected]]
tags bts korea heritage service

More in K-pop

BTS's March performance in Gwanghwamun conditionally approved

Actor Nana's alleged burglar denies most accusations, claims he was 'beaten up' instead

SM Entertainment announces plans for new boy band, AI recommendations in 2026 road map

KickFlip to release new single 'From KickFlip, To WeFlip,' marking first anniversary

i-dle to release new single 'Mono' on Jan. 27 ahead of world tour

Related Stories

Gov't loosens restrictions on sales of Korean art and heritage items

Doors of Choi Jinsa Old House in Geochang County reported stolen by Korea Heritage Service

Korea seeks host city for 2026 Unesco World Heritage Committee Session

'Royal Palaces of Korea' to showcase traditions and culture to marginalized groups

Korea selected to host Unesco's World Heritage Committee for first time
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)