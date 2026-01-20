 KickFlip to release new single 'From KickFlip, To WeFlip,' marking first anniversary
KickFlip to release new single 'From KickFlip, To WeFlip,' marking first anniversary

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 12:48
Boy band KickFlip fan concert series poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

JYP Entertainment's rookie boy band KickFlip will release its new digital single "From KickFlip, To WeFlip" on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of its debut.
 
The new single contains two tracks — "Hyper Slide" and "Good Night" — that highlight the boy band's energetic and street vibe, according to the agency. "Hyper Slide" is a dance pop that shows the members' playful personalities, while "Good Night" is a pop ballad that shows the members' vocal skills.
 

The members performed the two tracks during the four fan concerts held on Saturday and Sunday in central Seoul for the group's first anniversary.
 
KickFlip will also hold 12 more performances around the country for the occasion: Busan on Saturday, Gwangju on Jan. 31, Cheongju on Feb. 21 and Daegu on Feb. 28.
 
KickFlip debuted on Jan. 20, 2025, with its first EP “Flip it, Kick it!" and lead track “Mama Said." The multinational group consists of seven members: Kyehoon, Amaru, Donghwa, Juwang, Minje, Keiju and Donghyeon.

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags KickFlip JYP Entertainment

