SM Entertainment announces plans for new boy band, AI recommendations in 2026 road map

SM Entertainment will debut a new boy band this year to follow in the footsteps of Riize, NCT and EXO, while also actively implementing AI in its music production system.
The announcement was made as part of the K-pop agency's “SM 3.0" road map, outlined in two videos released Tuesday on the company's YouTube channel featuring SM Entertainment execs including co-CEOs Jang Cheol-hyuk and Tak Young-jun.
Tak also confirmed plans to debut a new rookie boy band in 2026, adding that members of SMTR25, a male trainee team, could be among the candidates.
“By placing artists at the center and flexibly assigning the most optimal creative teams, we aim to achieve growth and transformation simultaneously,” said Tak.
SM plans to unveil the group step by step through a variety show tentatively titled “Reply High School” early this year. This is the company's first boy band in two years since Riize's debut in September 2023.
“In China, we are working with Tencent Music Entertainment; in Thailand, with True; and in Japan, we are currently in discussions with multiple partners,” said Tak listing off collaborations with other Asian partners. “Our focus is on creating locally resonant IP [intellectual property] while maintaining SM’s creative identity.”
SM has built artist-tailored A&R systems and strengthened its global infrastructure through collaboration with its music publishing subsidiary Kreation Music Rights (KMR), according to Lee.
“Through KMR, our goal within the next five years is to build Asia’s largest and most respected publishing company, and on that foundation, to grow further as a hub for intellectual property and a leader shaping the future of the music market,” said Lee.
Lee also pointed to an A&R upgrade using AI, including analyzing tens of thousands of songs accumulated over three decades and recommending tracks with a high fit for each artist to fans.
“SM has a distinct advantage in being able to leverage the AI technological capabilities of its parent company, Kakao, and we see strong potential for meaningful synergy at the intersection of a rapidly evolving K-pop landscape and AI,” said Jang.
