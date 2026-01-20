i-dle to release new single 'Mono' on Jan. 27 ahead of world tour
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 09:10
- YOON SO-YEON
Girl group i-dle will release its new digital single "Mono" on Jan. 27 as the first of its projects for the new year.
"Mono" is the quintet's first new music in eight months since the single "We are" was released last year. The new single will feature British rapper Skaiwater.
The new music will be followed by the group's new "Syncopation" world tour.
The tour will begin with concerts at southern Seoul's KSPO Dome on Feb. 21 and 22, followed by performances in Taipei on March 7, Bangkok on March 21, Melbourne on May 27, Sydney on May 30, Singapore on June 13, Yokohama on June 20 and 21 and Hong Kong on June 27 and 28.
Additional stops will be released at a later date, according to Cube Entertainment.
A media exhibition for i-dle fans will open on Thursday in Shenzhen, China. The "City of Sense" exhibition will run at the Yitian Holiday Plaza, a mega shopping mall in the port city of Shenzhen, from Thursday to Feb. 8.
