 Military looks into new allegations of intelligence unit's role in drone incursion
Military looks into new allegations of intelligence unit's role in drone incursion

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 08:55
The emblem of the Ministry of National Defense is shown in this undated file photo. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

The emblem of the Ministry of National Defense is shown in this undated file photo. [YONHAP NEWS TV]

 
The defense ministry is looking into fresh allegations that the Defense Intelligence Command (DIC) supported a graduate student who claimed to have flown a drone into North Korea, a government source said Monday.
 
Online news outlet Newstapa earlier reported that the man, surnamed Oh, is suspected of operating two companies disguised as online outlets but actually carrying out intelligence activities in support of the DIC and of receiving 10 million won ($6,783), citing security sources.
 

A defense ministry official said the ministry is participating in a joint military-police team investigating the case and supports a swift and thorough probe, declining to provide further details due to the ongoing investigation.
 
The joint team is expected to verify the report and determine whether the DIC was involved in the drone incursion.
 
Earlier this month, North Korea claimed South Korea had violated its sovereignty through drone incursions in September last year and on Jan. 4, with Kim Yo-jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong-un, demanding that Seoul admit to and apologize for the incidents.
 
South Korea's military has denied the claims, saying the drones in question were not operated by the military.
 
In a televised interview last week, Oh claimed he had sent the drone to North Korea. He previously served as the head of a conservative youth group and also worked at the presidential office during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's term.
 

Yonhap
