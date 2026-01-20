Korea, U.S. discuss cooperation in space commerce

Senior officials of Seoul and Washington met in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to deepen bilateral cooperation between Korean and U.S. space companies, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.Park Jong-han, deputy foreign minister for economic affairs, and Taylor Jordan, director of the Office of Space Commerce at the U.S. Department of Commerce, took part in the talks, according to the ministry.In the meeting, Park stressed the importance of bilateral cooperation in establishing a trustworthy supply chain and for joint entries into overseas markets amid a rapidly expanding global space economy.Yonhap