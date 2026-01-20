 Lee says Italian Prime Minister Meloni proposed joint film project
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

Lee says Italian Prime Minister Meloni proposed joint film project

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 19:38
President Lee Jae Myung chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung chairs a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed a joint film project during her visit to Korea, urging officials to make efforts to support the proposal.
 
Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, instructing Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young to follow through with the proposal.
 

Related Article

 
"Prime Minister Meloni suggested starting a joint film project together," Lee said.
 
Lee also noted the challenges in the film and arts industry, saying it would be a "serious problem" if the foundation of the Korean culture industry collapses amid increasing global attention.
 
Lee also stressed there could be opportunities for a supplementary budget in the relevant fields.
 
The two leaders held summit talks in Seoul earlier this week and agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation in artificial intelligence, aerospace, semiconductors and critical minerals.
 
During their talks, Lee also underscored the importance of expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges, describing them as a form of soft power rooted in rich cultural influence.

Yonhap
tags Lee Jae Myung Italy Giorgia Meloni Film

More in Diplomacy

Lee says Italian Prime Minister Meloni proposed joint film project

Gov't, business lobbies discuss U.S. visa issues to support Korean firms

Korea confirms invitation to Trump's 'Peace Board' for Gaza

Korea, U.S. discuss cooperation in space commerce

Mongolian embassy staffer accused of causing 3-vehicle pileup in Seoul invokes diplomatic immunity

Related Stories

Korean, Italian leaders agree to expand AI, aerospace, chip cooperation during summit

Lee, Italian PM Meloni to hold summit talks Jan. 19

이탈리아 기자, 멜로니 총리 키 들췄다가 5000유로 벌금 맞았다

President Lee discusses defense industry cooperation with Polish, Italian leaders

G7-bound Lee
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)