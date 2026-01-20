Lee says Italian Prime Minister Meloni proposed joint film project

President Lee Jae Myung said Tuesday Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has proposed a joint film project during her visit to Korea, urging officials to make efforts to support the proposal.Lee made the remarks during a Cabinet meeting, instructing Culture Minister Chae Hwi-young to follow through with the proposal."Prime Minister Meloni suggested starting a joint film project together," Lee said.Lee also noted the challenges in the film and arts industry, saying it would be a "serious problem" if the foundation of the Korean culture industry collapses amid increasing global attention.Lee also stressed there could be opportunities for a supplementary budget in the relevant fields.The two leaders held summit talks in Seoul earlier this week and agreed to strengthen industrial cooperation in artificial intelligence, aerospace, semiconductors and critical minerals.During their talks, Lee also underscored the importance of expanding cultural and people-to-people exchanges, describing them as a form of soft power rooted in rich cultural influence.Yonhap