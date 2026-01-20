Severe cold snap pushes temperatures across Korea to below seasonal averages
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 12:15
A severe cold snap gripped Korea on Tuesday morning, pushing temperatures in Seoul and across the country below seasonal averages and prompting weather authorities to issue cold wave warnings nationwide.
Seoul fell to minus 12 degrees Celsius (10.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the morning, its lowest temperature so far this winter, as cold air swept south overnight. Yanggu on the east coast of Gangwon recorded minus 20.3 degrees Celsius, and many inland regions saw temperatures plunge well below minus 15.
Morning lows reached minus 20.7 degrees Celsius in Cheorwon County and minus 19 in Hwacheon County, both in Gangwon. Incheon fell to minus 12.8 degrees Celsius, Pocheon in Gyeonggi to minus 18, Daejeon to minus 9.9, Gwangju to minus 5.8, Daegu to minus 4.9, Ulsan to minus 4 and Busan to minus 2, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.
Nationwide morning temperatures ranged from minus 17 to minus 2 degrees Celsius. Daytime highs are expected to remain between minus 4 and 7 degrees, keeping conditions cold even in the afternoon.
The KMA issued cold wave warnings effective from late morning for parts of Gyeonggi, including northern and eastern areas, and for large sections of Gangwon, such as its inland plains and mountainous regions. Ganghwa Island in Incheon was also placed under a warning.
Cold wave advisories covered most remaining areas, including Seoul, much of Incheon, Daejeon, Gwangju, Daegu and Sejong, as well as most of Chungcheong, Jeolla and Gyeongsang.
A cold wave warning is issued when morning temperatures are expected to drop by at least 15 degrees Celsius from the previous day to 3 degrees or lower or fall at least 3 degrees below seasonal averages. Advisories apply when temperatures fall by at least 10 degrees Celsius under similar conditions or when lows of minus 12 degrees or lower are forecast to persist for two days or more.
The severe cold is expected to continue through the weekend, with temperatures in many regions remaining below minus 10 degrees Celsius.
Conditions are forecast to worsen on Wednesday. Morning lows will range from minus 17 to minus 4 degrees Celsius, and daytime highs between minus 7 and 3 degrees. Temperatures will remain 5 to 10 degrees below seasonal norms. Inland areas of central and southern Korea will stay below minus 10, and northern Gyeonggi and inland and mountainous parts of Gangwon could see temperatures fall to around minus 15.
Seoul is expected to drop to minus 13 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. Incheon will reach minus 14, Gangwon's Chuncheon minus 15, Gangneung County minus 7, Daejeon minus 11, Daegu minus 9, Jeonju minus 8, Gwangju minus 6, Busan minus 5 and Jeju Island 1 degree.
“Cold air flowing in from the northwest will persist throughout the week, pushing inland minimum temperatures to around minus 15 degrees, with wind chill making it feel even colder,” the KMA said, adding that heavy snowfall is also expected along the western coast of Jeolla during this period.
The Ministry of the Interior and Safety raised the national cold wave crisis alert to the “caution” level late on Monday and activated emergency response measures nationwide. Authorities said central and local governments are working with police and firefighters to step up overnight patrols and monitoring of vulnerable groups, including homeless people and older residents living alone.
