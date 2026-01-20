Universities ink deals with foreign schools, local companies to increase opportunities for international students
Korean universities are actively forming partnerships with overseas institutions and local businesses to expand educational opportunities for international students, while also establishing part-time employment prospects.
Gachon University signed an agreement with Vietnam’s FPT University on Tuesday to jointly develop education programs and nurture talent in the semiconductor sector.
Under the agreement, students will complete their first and second years at FPT University, where they will study semiconductor fundamentals and the Korean language. They will then transfer to Gachon University for their third and fourth years to receive advanced semiconductor training and earn a bachelor’s degree.
The program will include hands-on training and core courses in semiconductor design, processing and simulation.
FPT University will be offering the two-year basic semiconductor and Korean language education starting in the fall semester, and the students who complete two years of basic semiconductor and Korean-language education at FPT University starting this fall semester will begin enrolling at Gachon University from September 2028 for another two years of study. About 300 students are expected to participate.
According to Gachon University, it also plans to offer pathways for graduates who wish to continue on to master’s and doctoral programs.
Chungbuk Health and Science University announced that it signed an agreement with the Cheongju branch of Kia Auto Q to cultivate professional talent in automotive maintenance among international students.
Through the partnership, the two sides will jointly design and operate the entire process, from selecting international students to providing education, on-site training and job opportunities.
The university will run customized automotive maintenance programs for international students and bolster practical training programs. Kia Auto Q will provide scholarships, offer internship opportunities at actual repair shops and support job placement after the students complete their training sessions.
Korean universities are also extending such partnerships to create part-time work opportunities.
Daewon University College signed a memorandum of understanding with local restaurants to provide part-time jobs for its international students.
Under the agreement, the university will recommend foreign students to partner restaurants for part-time employment, while participating businesses will offer hands-on experience.
According to the university, both sides plan to actively cooperate by linking education with real-world workplaces so that international students can ease their financial burdens and build successful lives in Korea.
“Through this close cooperation, we hope to provide meaningful opportunities for international students while also helping cultivate high-quality talent,” said Kim Young-cheol, the president of Daewon University College.
