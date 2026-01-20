North's Kim dismisses vice premier 'on the spot' over machinery plant development 'difficulties'
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 09:20
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sacked a vice premier of the North's cabinet over the official's irresponsibility in modernizing a machinery plant, state media reported Tuesday, in a rare public dismissal ahead of a key party congress.
Kim dismissed Vice Premier Yang Sung-ho "on the spot," while inspecting the Ryongsong Machine Complex modernization project because the project "encountered difficulties and incurred not a little amount of economic loss, experiencing unnecessary man-made confusions," according to the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Yang was in charge of overseeing machinery in the project, as alluded to by Kim in his speech he reportedly made at a ceremony marking the completion of the project's first stage on Monday.
Kim said the North's ruling party "has come to a clear-cut determination that the present economic guidance forces can hardly guide the work of readjusting the country's industry as a whole and upgrading it technologically and that breaking with old practices of pinning hope on those who have too long been accustomed to defeatism, irresponsibility and passiveness will be a new starting point for future pioneering and development," according to the KCNA report.
The Ryongsong Machine Complex project was promoted under Kim's plan to advance the country's machine-building industry at the ruling party's eighth party congress, the KCNA said.
Yang has served as director of the Taean Heavy Machine Complex, a factory producing electric machinery, and as minister of the machine-building industry in Kim's cabinet.
Kim has similarly publicly criticized bureaucrats at industrial sites for their complacency and self-preserving attitudes.
His latest remarks and dismissal came ahead of the Ninth Party Congress, a key political meeting in North Korea that sets the country’s broad policy direction and outlines its governing agenda for the next five years. South Korean authorities believe the congress will be held in January or February.
BY KIM JU-YEON, YONHAP [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)