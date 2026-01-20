 Gov't to provide temporary tax benefits to investors investing back home
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 11:17
The Ministry of Economy and Finance logo is seen at Government Complex Sejong in Sejong on Jan. 6. [YONHAP]

The government will introduce a temporary tax incentive for retail investors who sell overseas stocks this year and reinvest the proceeds in domestic assets, the Ministry of Economy and Finance said Tuesday.
 
Under the new scheme, investors who sell overseas equities and convert the proceeds into Korean won for investment in domestic assets for at least one year will be eligible for an income deduction on capital gains from overseas stock sales, according to the Finance Ministry.
 

Capital gains on overseas stock sales are currently taxed at 20 percent.
 
The tax exemption will be capped at 50 million won ($33,900) per person, the ministry said, adding that the deductible amount will vary depending on the timing of the sale.
 
The deduction will be set at 100 percent for sales made in the first quarter of 2026, followed by 80 percent for sales in the second quarter and 50 percent for sales in the second half of the year.
 
In addition, the government will introduce a special tax benefit for retail investors who invest in currency-hedged products.
 
Under the measure, 5 percent of the investment amount will be deductible from overseas stock capital gains, with a per-person deduction cap of 5 million won.
 
The move is part of a previously announced package of tax incentives and foreign exchange measures aimed at addressing continued net capital outflows by domestic investors, which authorities say have largely contributed to the depreciation of the Korean won against the U.S. dollar.

Yonhap
