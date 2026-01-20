Lawmaker appears before police for questioning about alleged bribery

A former Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker suspected of receiving illegal political funds from a Seoul city councilor appeared before police for questioning Tuesday.Rep. Kang Sun-woo, who defected from the DP early this month after her bribery allegations surfaced, arrived at the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency's Public Crime Investigation Unit in the morning to be questioned as a suspect.The lawmaker said she has principles in life and has lived by them, but did not answer reporters' questions about the bribery allegations.Her police appearance came 22 days after a recording of the lawmaker discussing her alleged acceptance of 100 million won ($67,800) from councilor Kim Kyung with another DP lawmaker was disclosed late last month.Kang is accused of accepting the money via an aide surnamed Nam, which was allegedly given in exchange for Kim's nomination to the city council ahead of the 2022 local elections. Kang has rejected the allegations, claiming she belatedly learned of Nam's acceptance of the cash and ordered it be returned to Kim.The police are expected to question Kang about whether she was aware of the receipt of 100 million won from Kim, when and why the money was returned, and why Kim was still given the nomination later.The police have already questioned Nam and Kim three times each ahead of Kang's appearance.Yonhap