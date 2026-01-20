Lee orders thorough investigation into civilian drone incursions into North, says 'same as starting a war'
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 15:43 Updated: 20 Jan. 2026, 15:52
-
- KIM JU-YEON
- [email protected]
President Lee Jae Myung ordered a thorough investigation into the launch of drones into North Korea, warning that any unauthorized infiltration of the North by civilians amounted to an act of war and risked escalating inter-Korean tensions.
Lee made the remarks while presiding over a Cabinet meeting at the Blue House in central Seoul on Tuesday, after authorities confirmed that some drones found in North Korea were linked to civilian activity rather than the South Korean military.
“Launching drones into North Korea for illegal purposes, or having civilians infiltrate North Korean territory with drones, is something that should never happen,” Lee said. “It is virtually the same as initiating a war.”
The issue surfaced earlier this month after North Korea publicly accused South Korea of sending drones into its territory. On Jan. 10, a spokesperson for North Korea's Korean People's Army first announced that it had shot down drones South Korea sent in September last year and on Jan. 4. Pyongyang has demanded an apology and explanation from Seoul.
South Korea’s Military of Defense said the drones did not match any models operated by the military and raised the possibility of civilian involvement. The military and police launched a task force to investigate the drone incursions last Monday and summoned a civilian suspect on Friday for questioning.
The case widened after a graduate student told a local media outlet that he had personally sent drones into North Korea, and that the individual the Defense Ministry had questioned was only responsible for manufacturing the drones. The two were found to be alumni of the same university and also to have worked at the presidential office during former President Yoon Suk Yeol's term.
Former President Yoon faces allegations from special counsel investigators that he ordered drones to fly over Pyongyang in late 2024 to drop leaflets as part of a plan to stoke tensions and create a pretext for declaring martial law.
President Lee said at the Cabinet meeting that a “trial” related to the alleged drone incursions during Yoon's term is already underway. He questioned how civilians could plausibly carry out intelligence-gathering activities.
“It is difficult to imagine civilians conducting intelligence operations, and there are claims that state agencies may be involved,” he said, adding that investigators must continue to examine the case.
Based on what authorities have confirmed so far, Lee said the drones appeared to have been sent without authorization.
“That is no different from firing a gun into North Korea,” he said. “We must conduct a thorough investigation and impose severe penalties so this never happens again.”
Lee also criticized the Defense Ministry after military air defense radar systems failed to detect small civilian drones entering North Korean airspace.
Addressing Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back, Lee questioned gaps in South Korea’s surveillance capabilities.
“With scientific technology and defense capabilities having advanced so much, how could drones go back and forth several times without being detected?” he said. “That means there is a hole [in the surveillance network].”
Lee said the government should upgrade facilities or equipment if needed and warned against unnecessary conflict with the North.
“If unnecessary confrontation between the two Koreas escalates, it will negatively affect the economy,” he said. “Manage the situation so trust between the two Koreas is not broken and hostility does not grow.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM JU-YEON, CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)