 Actor Nana's alleged burglar denies most accusations, claims he was 'beaten up' instead
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 17:08
Actor Nana a press conference for the movie ″Omniscient Reader: The Prophecy″ (2025) at Coex in southern Seoul on July 15, 2025 [NEWS1]

Actor Nana’s alleged burglar, who is accused of breaking into her house, assaulting her and her mother and demanding money, denied most of his convictions and claimed that he was the one who was “beaten up” by the two women.
 
The Uijeongbu District Court held the initial trial for the defendant, surnamed Kim, on Tuesday. He faces charges of robbery resulting in injury.
 

“Kim, carrying a weapon, entered Nana’s home in Guri, Gyeonggi, at around 6 p.m. on Nov. 15 last year. [He then] threatened Nana and her mother and injured them while demanding money,” prosecutors said.
 
Kim used a ladder to climb to the apartment’s balcony, opened an unlocked door and entered the home. When he saw Nana’s mother, he reportedly assaulted her by grabbing her neck. Nana woke up to her mother’s screams and tried to intervene, leading to a physical struggle during which Kim sustained an injury to the jaw that prosecutors believe was caused by the weapon.
 
“He thought the house was empty and only intended to commit theft, not robbery,” Kim’s attorney said, adding, “He didn’t carry a weapon and was the one who was assaulted.”
 
Kim also told the court that he used an item from inside Nana’s home as a weapon, which “the victim brought out” first. 
 
“I only broke in to steal because I was in financial trouble,” he said. 
 
He asked the court for forensic analysis of the fingerprints on the weapon.
 
The next hearing is scheduled for March 10. The court said it plans to summon Nana and her mother as witnesses.
 
In a separate criminal complaint filed last December, Kim accused Nana of attempted murder and aggravated assault, claiming he was “injured by a weapon during the incident.” 
 
But on Friday, the Guri Police Precinct concluded that her actions amounted to legitimate self-defense and closed the case without referring her to the prosecution.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
