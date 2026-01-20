 Complainant protests Suwon police decision with cavalcade of cows
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 18:37
A person brings cows to the Suwon Jangan Police Station in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 20. [JOONGANG ILBO]

A protest against the dismissal of a criminal complaint took a unique form in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Tuesday, as the complainant took to a police station to submit a formal objection on the back of a cow.
 
The individual arrived at the Suwon Jangan Police Station around 1 p.m., riding one cow and leading another for several kilometers from their home. Banners on the cows displayed messages such as, “Police, prosecutors and judges are the criminals. Who can the people trust?”
 

The protest stemmed from a complaint filed last September, accusing an auxiliary police officer of making false statements during a previous court case in which the individual had been fined 1 million won ($680) for verbally abusing another officer during a protest in front of the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police building in Suwon, Gyeonggi, in 2021.
 
Police dismissed the complaint due to insufficient grounds to open an investigation.
 
A person brings cows to the Suwon Jangan Police Station in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Jan. 20. [JOONGANG ILBO]

"The individual left the station after submitting the objection, and no disturbance occurred at the scene," police said.
 
The individual has drawn attention in the past for similar protests, frequently riding cows to places such as courts and city halls over the past decade to file complaints or protest.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
