Eight days of rape, murder and cannibalism: The Chijon Family's hate-filled rampage against the rich
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 07:00
- LEE SOO-JUNG
- [email protected]
Behind the glitz and glamour seen in pop culture, Korea’s grimmest and most harrowing crime stories, some more well-known than others, continue to haunt society today. The Korea JoongAng Daily takes a deep dive into some of these stories, sharing a glimpse into the darker side of society as well as the most up-to-date known facts. — Ed.
On Sept. 15, 1994, a 27-year-old woman quietly walked out of a hospital in South Jeolla without being noticed by nurses.
In so doing, she saved her own life.
Once the woman, who goes by the pseudonym Kim Hyo-jin, exited the building, she hopped in a taxi. For her, the air of freedom was a luxury.
“Please, drive faster,” Hyo-jin frantically told the taxi driver. “I was kidnapped.”
The seemingly casual reply from the driver unnerved her.
“Who kidnapped you?” the driver asked. “I know everyone in this town.”
The fear that the driver might report her escape to the kidnappers engulfed her. She got out of the taxi and ran into a nearby greenhouse and hid beneath a wooden flat bed for eight hours.
After the sun went down, she crawled out and got a ride from an acquaintance of the greenhouse owner. The ride took her to Daejeon, where she had to transfer to another taxi. On Sept. 16, she returned to Seoul.
Despite her lingering fear, Hyo-jin walked into the Seoul Seocho Police Precinct and reported what she had undergone — eight days of rape, murder and cannibalism by a gang of six young men, known as the Chijon Family.
The fateful night
The armed gangsters threatened Hyo-jin and Jong-won with gas guns and knives. The two surrendered and were taken to their hideout in Yeonggwang County in South Jeolla.
The gangsters, specifically targeting those with wealth, found out none of them were golden geese — just humble part-timers. The Grandeur, a car widely perceived as a high-status symbol, was a secondhand car that Jong-won bought for 7 million won (about $4,300). Its original market price ranged from 19 million won to 43 million won.
Even after realizing the two hostages were not profitable, they did not release Hyo-jin and Jong-won. Instead, the gangsters gang-raped Hyo-jin.
On the night after being kidnapped, the gang forced Jong-won to drink heavily. When he became severely intoxicated, they put his head in four layers of plastic bags and suffocated him.
They were initially going to kill Hyo-jin, too. However, Kim Hyun-yang, a henchman, asked the members to keep her alive. The members physically forced Hyo-jin to press her hands over Jong-won’s nose and mouth — making her participate in the murder.
The gangsters faked the murder as a drunk-driving accident. They placed Jong-won’s corpse in the driver’s seat of his Grandeur and pushed the vehicle into a valley in Jangsu County in North Jeolla.
Angry, radical outcasts
The gangsters did not begin with six members. It started with seven, all of whom believed they were unfortunate victims of socioeconomic inequality.
They believed in making money by any means necessary. And they acted on that belief.
The leader of the crew was Kim Ki-hwan, 26. He reportedly became outraged after witnessing privileged peers getting admitted to universities through unfair means. In July 1993, Ki-hwan recruited six other underclass men for his revenge, namely, robbing and killing wealthy people.
The gang had its own hierarchy, with Kang Dong-eun as underboss and Kim Hyun-yang as enforcer. The remaining four were foot soldiers.
The seven named their group “Mascan,” after what they had believed to be a Greek term for “ambition,” though no such word exists.
They later became publicly known as the Chijon Family, a name given by the detective who broke the case, Koh Byung-cheon. According to a 2018 interview with the detective in the Chosun Ilbo, the members wore bandanas with the phrase "Chijon," their ringleader Kim Ki-hwan's nickname, during their training. Kim reportedly enjoyed the 1989 Hong Kong action movie "Chijon Musang," or "Casino Raiders," as it was titled in English.
Kim instilled discipline among the members through collective physical training in the mountains and on construction sites. He reportedly made them survive with a bottle of water for a week in the summer.
The group had a code of conduct, written in brutal language. The provisions were simple — we hate wealthy people; the crime shall continue until an accumulation of 1 billion won; we kill those who betray the group and become aware of our crime to eliminate evidence; and never trust women, even a mother.
In July 1993, Song Bong-woo, Kang Dong-eun and Baek Byeong-ok lured and raped a 23-year-old female banker in South Chungcheong. What followed was a "practice" murder.
“I will show you how to kill a human,” Kim said. He strangled the banker to death. The other members buried her using pickaxes.
About a month later, 18-year-old Song Bong-woo fled the group after withdrawing 3 million won from their joint account, reportedly suffering from nightmares and guilt. The group chased him and lured him to a mountain in South Jeolla, promising him that they would simply eat dog meat together.
They killed both him and the dog.
In June 1994, Ki-hwan raped a female middle schooler in his hometown in Yeonggwang County, South Jeolla, and was arrested on charges of rape and causing bodily injury. Despite being detained, he still called the shots through his right-hand man, Kang Dong-eun.
About a month later, the gang finished renovation of a house belonging to Ki-hwan’s mother in Yeonggwang County in South Jeolla. It became a fully furnished hideout — more precisely, an inescapable prison. Although it looked like an ordinary family house from the outside, its basement had a jail cell with metal beams and a furnace to incinerate human bodies.
They thought they were now ready to begin killing in earnest.
Believing that anyone driving a car worth over 20 million won should be killed, they made Jong-won and Hyo-jin their first prey in early September 1994.
Cruelty continues
Several days after killing Jong-won, the gangsters continued hunting. They once again traveled to the greater Seoul area, seemingly to catch more affluent prey.
On Sept. 12, they spotted another Grandeur parked near a cemetery in Seongnam in Gyeonggi. They approached a married couple and pretended to offer help, claiming the couple's car had a flat tire. After confirming the vehicle belonged to the couple, they abducted them. The gangsters promised the couple that they would let them live if they paid a ransom of 100 million won.
The husband, Soh Yoon-oh, 42, owned a small company. He left a note for the gang telling them how he would deliver the money. He also asked them not to hurt his family.
“I will do whatever you want,” Soh wrote. “I won’t report this to the police. So, promise me that you won’t hurt my wife and my children.”
On Sept. 14, Soh delivered 80 million won in cash.
They used the ransom money to purchase 70 weapons of 18 different kinds, ranging from electric stun guns and dynamite to long-bladed swords.
This time, Hyun-yang forced Hyo-jin to pull the trigger and kill Soh.
The couple’s bodies were burned in the basement furnace. Simultaneously, the gangsters barbecued pork in their front yard to hide the odor from the human cremations.
Reportedly, Hyun-yang bragged of consuming parts of the victims’ bodies.
“I ate part of a human leg,” Hyun-yang told reporters, according to the local newspaper Chosun Ilbo. “I ate it alone […] to give up my humanity.”
His confession matched Hyo-jin’s testimony.
The escape
The tide turned when Hyo-jin spotted a chance to escape alive about a week after her abduction.
On Sept. 15, Hyun-yang, who burned his hand while handling a bundle of dynamite, went to the hospital. Hyo-jin accompanied him.
"May I love you?" Hyun-yang reportedly asked. "It does not make sense that a person like me likes you, right?"
Although other members urged Hyun-yang to keep Hyo-jin at the base, he insisted that her presence would make him seem less suspicious. Before entering the doctor’s office, Hyun-yang handed her a bundle of banknotes totaling 500,000 won and his cell phone.
"Do you want to run away? If so, do it," Hyun-yang said, according to Hyo-jin's account. Hyun-yang later wrote in his confession that he did not expect Hyo-jin to escape from the gang because he saw her as an accomplice.
Once her captor went inside, she was left alone. She slowly walked away and hailed a taxi. After switching transportation several times as she put distance between herself and her tormentors.
At the police station in Seoul, a detective doubted her sanity and checked whether she was high on narcotics. Her arms were clean, and her testimony matched the police record on the fake car accident involving Jong-won.
Unrepentant to the end
The nation was rocked over the 1994 Chuseok holiday as the Chijon Family's heinous crime dominated news headlines.
On Sept. 20, police raided the hideout and arrested the five young men and Kang Dong-eun's pregnant girlfriend, Lee Kyung-sook, alive.
Even after their apprehension, they remained unrepentant.
“I regret that I failed to kill Apgujeong Yata-people with my own hands,” Kang Dong-eun said.
Apgujeong Yata-people were the adult children of wealthy families who drove luxury or foreign cars and invited others for rides in the posh Apgujeong-dong neighborhood in Gangnam District, southern Seoul.
It was later revealed that the personal data of 1,365 Hyundai Department Store customers — their names, phone numbers, residential addresses and purchase amounts — had been leaked to the gangsters by a disgruntled employee. Hyundai Department Store has a branch in the Apgujeong area and was seen as the department store of choice of Gangnam's super wealthy.
“I just resent […] that I failed to catch entitled people who look down on others,” Hyun-yang said.
In November 1994, Lee Kyung-sook, who joined the group two days before the arrest, received a suspended three-year prison sentence. In the same trial, the Seoul criminal court sentenced the six cold-blooded killers to death. In November 1995, the Justice Ministry carried out the sentence.
Kim Ki-hwan's last words in the execution chamber reportedly were, “Although this sinner has nothing to say, shouldn’t a man keep his word until the very end?”
BY LEE SOO-JUNG [[email protected]]
