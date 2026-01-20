Korea faces blood reserve shortages as flu outbreak curbs donations
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 11:36
Korea’s blood reserves have fallen below recommended levels as donations dropped after an early influenza outbreak and a rise in blood demand for surgeries, the Korean Red Cross said.
As of Monday, nationwide stocks of red blood cell units stood at 21,965 units, according to the Korean Red Cross Blood Services. Based on average daily consumption of 5,022 units, that equals about 4.4 days of supply.
The Red Cross categorizes blood supply conditions into four stages: attention, caution, alert and severe. Reserves below five days indicate emerging shortages, placing current levels in the attention stage, when authorities begin closer monitoring.
By blood type, type O supplies were the most constrained at 3.7 days. Type A stood at 4.0 days and type AB at 4.1 days, all below the five-day benchmark. Type B was the only blood type above the recommended level at 5.7 days.
Winter break and flu season hit donations
January and February are traditionally difficult months for blood collection as school holidays reduce group donations from high school and university students. This winter, an earlier-than-usual flu season has added to the decline.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency issued a flu epidemic alert in mid-October last year. At the time, people who recovered from influenza were required to wait one month before donating blood, limiting participation.
Monthly figures show that from February through September in 2025, donor numbers exceeded those of the same period a year earlier by between about 500 and more than 12,000 people. After the flu alert, donations fell by around 13,000 in October, about 12,000 in November and more than 3,000 in December.
Blood demand also rose as large hospitals increased surgeries following the return of medical residents after a monthslong dispute between doctors and the government. Higher surgical volumes led to increased blood supplies being shipped to hospitals.
Donation rules eased for flu patients
Starting Jan. 1, the Korean Red Cross revised its infectious disease donation guidelines, shortening the restriction period for influenza patients from one month after treatment to the end of treatment.
“Even if someone had influenza, they can donate blood as soon as their treatment and medication have ended," a Red Cross Blood Services spokesperson said.
“Eligibility should be confirmed through consultation with a nurse during the pre-donation screening," the official added.
The spokesperson said the recent combination of falling donations and rising hospital demand meant “this is a time that requires close attention to blood reserves.”
