More in Social Affairs

Police pursuing ringleaders, key suspects from Cambodian crime syndicates that have scammed more than $7 million

UAE tops list of countries with favorable view of Korea, Thailand and Britain show increases

Man sentenced to 10 years in prison after attempting to kill mother for allegedly not showing empathy over his breakup

Korea faces blood reserve shortages as flu outbreak curbs donations

Suncheon city official arrested after allegedly assaulting taxi driver, driving off with vehicle