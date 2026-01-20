 President Lee orders officials to review ways to make sanitary pads free
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

President Lee orders officials to review ways to make sanitary pads free

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 20:01
President Lee Jae Myung chairs a Cabinet meeting at the main building of the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

President Lee Jae Myung chairs a Cabinet meeting at the main building of the Blue House in central Seoul on Jan. 20. [JOINT PRESS CORPS]

 
President Lee Jae Myung ordered officials to review ways to produce low-cost sanitary pads through contract manufacturing and provide them free of charge, criticizing what he described as the product's excessive price in Korea.
 
“Is it true that sanitary pads in Korea are about 40 percent more expensive than [those] abroad?” Lee said during a Cabinet meeting at the presidential office at the Blue House on Tuesday. “Shouldn’t we make and sell cheaper ones so people with less money can use them too?”
 

Related Article

 
“There's an argument that they're expensive because they've been 'premiumized.' Then why aren't cheaper ones being produced?” Lee said. “People should be able to use products that meet basic quality standards, but right now the burden is too heavy [on consumers], and if the government provides support, it ends up just paying for [businesses'] price gouging, to put it bluntly.”
 
“I am considering ways to make very basic sanitary pads with the necessary quality at a low price and provide them free of charge,” he continued, adding that he had instructed relevant ministries to look into the issue.
 
“Manufacturers should stop [price gouging] in the name of premium products and give consumers the option to buy lower-priced standard pads. From what I can see, there basically aren’t any.
 
“The state should step in if this continues. Instead of [the government] just [spending] money, let’s provide sanitary pads.”
 
Lillian sanitary pads are seen in a cart at a supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 23, 2017. [NEWS1]

Lillian sanitary pads are seen in a cart at a supermarket in Seoul on Aug. 23, 2017. [NEWS1]

 
Lee previously raised concerns over sanitary pad prices during a ministry briefing on Dec. 19, 2025, saying he had heard many people were buying products overseas because domestic pads were too expensive. He also suggested Korean companies might be reaping excessive profits by leveraging a near-monopoly position.
 
Lee also asked the Fair Trade Commission to look into the issue during a separate briefing. The commission has been conducting on-site inspections at the headquarters of major sanitary pad makers — including Yuhan-Kimberly, LG Unicharm and Kleannara — since Dec. 23 last year.
 
A report by the Korean Women’s Environmental Network found that Korean disposable sanitary pads were more expensive than overseas products in all sizes except large pads in a 2023 price survey. The average price per pad across all sizes was 195.56 won ($0.13) higher for domestic products than for overseas ones, according to the report.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Lee Jae Myung Sanitary pads Korea

More in Social Affairs

Task force raids major Unification Church facility, investigates Shincheonji recording

President Lee orders officials to review ways to make sanitary pads free

Gov't designates 2024 knife attack on Lee as case of terrorism

Complainant protests Suwon police decision with cavalcade of cows

Nine of 10 iconic 2080 toothpaste products made in China contain banned substance, test reveals

Related Stories

Yoo Jae-suk donates feminine hygiene products to 500 low-income teenagers

33.6% of online gov't services restored after data center fire

President Lee to hold 100th-day press conference on 'recovery, growth for the future'

DP presidential candidate roasted over careless coffee comment

Lee administration makes slew of vice minister-level appointments
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)