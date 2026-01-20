Task force raids major Unification Church facility, investigates Shincheonji recording

Nine of 10 iconic 2080 toothpaste products made in China contain banned substance, test reveals

Complainant protests Suwon police decision with cavalcade of cows

Gov't designates 2024 knife attack on Lee as case of terrorism

President Lee orders officials to review ways to make sanitary pads free

Related Stories

Head of new joint investigative team on Unification Church, Shincheonji vows to pursue 'truth based on evidence'

President Lee meets with religious leaders amid Unification Church, Shincheonji scandals

'Excuse me, can I have five minutes of your time?' The modern recruitment methods of Korean cults

Prime minister orders probe of 'pseudoreligious cults,' calls them 'social evil that must be eradicated'

Plasma donation