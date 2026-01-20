A tough nomination

The National Assembly’s confirmation hearing for Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye-hoon collapsed for a second straight day as the People Power Party boycotted proceedings, leaving the ruling Democratic Party in a bind. With controversies surrounding Lee unresolved, continued deadlock through Wednesday could allow President Lee Jae Myung to appoint her without parliamentary review. The opposition cites inadequate document submissions, while Democrats accuse it of dereliction of duty. Political observers note that prolonged obstruction could ultimately shift the burden of political responsibility to the president. [PARK YONG-SEOK]