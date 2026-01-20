Landers sign American pitcher Veneziano, terminate deal with VerHagen over failed physical

The SSG Landers announced Tuesday they have signed former major league pitcher Anthony Veneziano as their new foreign-born starter and terminated an earlier deal with Drew VerHagen over a failed physical.The Landers said Veneziano, a 28-year-old lefty, agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $850,000 — with $750,000 in guaranteed salary and another $100,000 up for grabs in incentives.VerHagen had signed with the Landers in December, but the KBO club said the right-hander had "failed to meet the team's standards" in his physical.The Landers added that Veneziano had passed his physical.Veneziano was a 10th-round selection by the Kansas City Royals at the 2019 draft. He made his big league debut with them in 2023 and later went on to pitch for the Miami Marlins and the St. Louis Cardinals.In 40 career major league appearances, including a career-high 26 games last year, Veneziano has a 1-0 record with a 3.98 ERA over 40 2/3 innings, along with 40 strikeouts against 16 walks.Veneziano also made 22 appearances, with one start, in Triple-A last season, going 1-0 with a 5.11 ERA in 24 2/3 innings.In six minor league campaigns, 98 out of his 140 appearances have come in starts.The Landers said they liked Veneziano's experience as a starter and his ability to induce ground balls, eat up innings and attack hitters."He has traits that will help him fit right in with the club, and we expect him to be a key part of our starting rotation," the Landers added.Per Baseball Savant, Veneziano had a five-pitch mix last year with a four-seam fastball, sweeper, slider, sinker and changeup. He averaged 94 mph with his four-seamer.Veneziano will join the returning Mitch White at the top of the rotation and will replace Drew Anderson, who signed with the Detroit Tigers in December after two strong seasons in the KBO. He recorded 403 strikeouts combined in 2024 and 2025, more than any other pitcher in that two-year stretch, including 245 Ks last year, the second-highest total for a season in KBO history.Yonhap