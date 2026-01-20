Wiz re-sign own free agent catcher Jang Sung-woo

The KT Wiz announced Tuesday they are bringing back their own free agent catcher Jang Sung-woo on a two-year contract.The Wiz said Jang, 36, received a signing bonus of 800 million won ($541,000) and his total salary over the next two seasons will be 600 million won. He can make another 200 million won in incentives.Jang made his KBO debut with the Lotte Giants in 2009 and has been with the Wiz since their inaugural season in 2015. And it was with the expansion franchise that Jang has developed into a solid two-way catcher who offers a steady presence behind the plate and some power with the bat.He has 133 career home runs in 1,482 games, and 130 of those dingers have come in a Wiz uniform."Jang Sung-woo can be a stabilizing force on both offense and defense for us, and we hope he will continue to be our clubhouse leader," Wiz general manager Na Do-hyun said.The new deal will take Jang into a season as a 37-year-old, likely ensuring he will retire with the Wiz.Jang's signing leaves four free agents left unsigned: former Hanwha Eagles outfielder Son Ah-seop, the KBO's all-time leader with 2,618 hits; ex-Eagles reliever Kim Beom-su, who pitched to a career-best 2.25 ERA last year; former Kia Tigers reliever Cho Sang-woo, who led the KBO with 33 saves in 2020 for the Kiwoom Heroes; and ex-Doosan Bears reliever Hong Geon-hui, who hit the open market in November of last year after opting out of his deal.Yonhap