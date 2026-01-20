 Korea stay at No. 22 in FIFA rankings, slight changes for World Cup foes
Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 11:46
The Korean national team celebrates after a 2-0 win over Bolivia at Daejeon World Cup Stadium in Daejeon on Nov. 14, 2025. [YONHAP]

Korea remained at No. 22 in the first FIFA rankings of the new year released Tuesday, while two of their World Cup opponents had slight changes in their positions.
 
Korea has been at No. 22 since October. The Taegeuk Warriors have not played any match since November.
 

Among Asian Football Confederation members, Japan remained the top team, though it slipped a spot to No. 19. Iran is next at No. 20.
  
Mexico, Korea's second Group A opponent at this year's World Cup, fell one spot to No. 16. South Africa, the last team Korea will face in the group stage, moved up a notch to get to No. 60, after reaching the round of 16 at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament earlier this month.
 
The fourth and final spot in Group A at the World Cup will be determined through a European qualifying playoff. No. 21 Denmark, No. 43 the Czech Republic, No. 59 Ireland and No. 66 North Macedonia will vie for that spot in March.
 

Yonhap
tags Korea FIFA ranking World Cup

