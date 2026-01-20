 Korean American doctor devoted to free health care for low-income people passes away at 81
Korean American doctor devoted to free health care for low-income people passes away at 81

Published: 20 Jan. 2026, 10:04
The late Dr. Tom Kim is pictured next to a clinic he founded that provides free health care. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

Kim Yu-geun, a Korean American doctor who dedicated decades of his life to providing free health care to low-income people in the United States, passed away at the age of 81 last week, according to an institution he founded.
 
Kim, better known as Tom Kim, died on Friday, the Kim Health Center wrote on social media, underscoring the legacy of his service to the American community.
 

Having come to the United States in 1961, Kim founded the Free Medical Clinic of America in Knoxville, Tennessee, in 1993 to offer free medical care for uninsured, working people. The institution was renamed Kim Health Care in 2023 to honor his service to the community.
 
"It is with deep sadness that we learned of Dr. Tom Kim's passing last night," the center wrote on Facebook on Saturday.
 
"He was, and will remain, an inspiration. We will miss his visits to the clinic and his stories of his incredible life. We are honored to continue his mission and legacy of service to the community," it added.
 
In 2010, the Korean government conferred an order of civil merit on Kim for his public health work in Tennessee. Kim was also awarded the Federal Bureau of Investigation Director's Community Leadership Award in 2013.
 
In a social media post, Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon mourned Kim's passing.
 
"Dr. Kim started the Free Medical Clinic of America, and has helped thousands of East Tennesseans access health care through his free clinics," she wrote on Facebook.

Yonhap
tags united states tennessee doctor health care

