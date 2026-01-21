원화 스테이블코인 도입, 어디까지 왔나?
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 09:39
- JIN MIN-JI
모델이 핀테크업체 코나아이가 시연한 원화 스테이블코인 KSC(가칭)를 보여주고 있다. KSC는 지역화폐를 스테이블코인으로 만든 것으로 삼성페이 등에 등록하거나 선불카드에 충전해 지역화폐 사용처에서 쓸 수 있다. [코나아이]
Where does Korea stand on stablecoin adoption?
Korea JoongAng Daily 5면 기사
Monday, January 12, 2026
From buying coffee at Starbucks to purchasing lipstick at Olive Young, a growing number of Koreans are embracing stablecoins for everyday payments, often through overseas third-party payment platforms.
embrace: 받아들이다, 수용하다
third-party: 제3자의
스타벅스에서 커피를 사거나 올리브영에서 립스틱을 구매하는 등, 일상적인 결제 수단으로 스테이블코인을 활용하는 한국 소비자들이 늘고 있다. 이들 결제는 주로 해외 제3자 결제 플랫폼을 통해 이뤄지고 있다.
“I’ve made payments using stablecoins for an Americano at a cafe, as well as at pharmacies, restaurants, taxis and most other places,” said a crypto blogger nicknamed Rusiper, who makes payments through Redotpay, a Hong Kong-based fintech platform. “Online payment using stablecoin is also easy. I bought various products ranging from health supplements on Coupang to fried chicken on the Bedal Minjok delivery app.”
pharmacy: 약국
various: 다양한
health supplements: 건강기능식품
루시퍼라는 닉네임으로 활동하는 암호화폐 블로거는 “카페에서 아메리카노를 사는 것은 물론, 약국, 식당, 택시 등 대부분의 장소에서 스테이블코인으로 결제해봤다”며, 자신은 홍콩 기반 핀테크 플랫폼 레드닷페이를 통해 일상 속 다양한 결제를 진행하고 있다고 말했다. 이어 그는 “스테이블코인을 활용한 온라인 결제도 매우 간편하고, 쿠팡에서는 건강기능식품을, 배달의민족 앱에서는 치킨 등 다양한 상품을 사봤다”고 덧붙였다.
He added, “I mostly use [the dollar-pegged] USDT, as it can be easily obtained in both domestic and international exchanges, and its transfer fees are relatively low.”
obtain: 얻다, 취득하다
exchange: 거래소
transfer fee: 송금 수수료
또 “나는 주로 [달러에 연동된] USDT를 사용하는데, 국내외 거래소에서 손쉽게 구할 수 있고 송금 수수료도 비교적 낮기 때문”이라고 설명했다.
His case reflects Korea’s slow and yet gradual opening to stablecoins — digital tokens pegged to fiat currencies such as the dollar — in a country that has traditionally taken a conservative approach to digital assets out of concern that they could undermine monetary policy, disrupt foreign exchange markets, or become a key tool for money laundering.
reflect: 반영하다
pegged: (가치가) 연동된
fiat currency: 법정화폐
monetary policy: 통화정책
laundering: (자금) 세탁
그의 사례는 달러 등 법정화폐에 연동된 디지털 토큰인 스테이블코인에 대해 한국이 더디지만 점진적으로 문호를 열고 있음을 보여준다. 한국은 그간 스테이블코인이 통화정책을 훼손하거나 외환시장을 교란하고, 자금세탁의 주요 수단으로 악용될 수 있다는 우려 속에 디지털 자산에 대해 보수적인 태도를 유지해 왔다.
Stablecoin use remains less commercialized, mainly because, unlike in the United States and Europe, Korea lacks a regulatory framework dedicated to such instruments. However, the country now stands at a crossroads in the development of digital assets, as the government plans to introduce a new stablecoin law in the first quarter, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.
commercialized: 상업화된
instrument: (금융) 상품, 수단
stand at a crossroad: 중대한 기로에 서 있다
한국은 미국이나 유럽과 달리 스테이블코인을 전담해 규율하는 규제 체계가 마련되어 있지 않아, 스테이블코인의 활용은 아직 상업화 수준에 미치지 못한다. 다만, 재정경제부에 따르면 정부가 1분기 중 새로운 스테이블코인 관련 법안을 도입할 계획이어서, 한국은 디지털 자산 발전의 중요한 갈림길에 서 있는 상황이다.
Total transactions of dollar-pegged stablecoins — USDT, USDC and USDS — jumped more than three-fold, rising from 7.1 trillion won ($4.86 billion) in June last year to 23.4 trillion won in October across Korea’s five crypto exchanges, according to Bank of Korea (BOK) data submitted in December to Rep. Cha Gyu-geun of the minor Rebuilding Korea Party. Globally, it could exceed $2 trillion by 2028, driven by crypto trading, remittances and e-commerce and global business-to-business settlements, according to a Morgan Stanley report in September.
submit: 제출하다
remittance: 송금
settlement: 결제, (금융 거래의) 정산
차규근 조국혁신당 의원이 10월 한국은행으로부터 받은 자료에 따르면 달러에 연동된 스테이블코인(USDT, USDC, USDS)의 총 거래액은 지난해 6월 7조 1천억 원(약 48억 6천만 달러)에서 10월에는 23조 4천억 원으로 3배 이상 급증했다. 모건스탠리의 9월 보고서에 따르면, 전 세계적으로는 암호화폐 거래, 송금, 전자상거래, 기업 간(B2B) 글로벌 결제를 중심으로 2028년까지 2조 달러를 넘어설 수 있을 것으로 예상된다.
“In 2026, stablecoins will integrate with legacy financial rails and, within the next five years, become fully integrated into global payment systems,” Ripple President Monica Long was quoted as saying in a crypto news outlet in December.
integrate: 통합하다, 연동하다
legacy: 기존의, 전통적인
news outlet: 뉴스 매체, 언론사
“2026년에는 스테이블코인이 기존 금융망과 연동될 것이며, 향후 5년 내에는 글로벌 결제 시스템에 완전히 통합될 것”이라고 리플(Ripple) 사장 모니카 롱(Monica Long)이 12월 한 암호화폐 뉴스 매체에서 언급했다.
Stablecoins are increasingly emerging as a viable payment method, even at brick-and-mortar shops in Korea. Customers at participating stores can simply tap a stablecoin-backed credit card — physical or mobile — to complete a transaction. They are typically processed through overseas payment services such as RedotPay, REAP Pay and Stella Pay, which are mainly based in Hong Kong and Singapore.
viable: 실현 가능한
brick-and-mortar: 오프라인, 실물의
based in: ~에 기반을 둔
스테이블코인은 한국의 오프라인 매장에서도 점차 실질적인 결제 수단으로 떠오르고 있다. 해당 가맹점의 고객들은 실물 카드나 모바일 형태의 스테이블코인 기반 신용카드를 가볍게 대는 것만으로 결제를 완료할 수 있다. 이러한 결제는 주로 홍콩과 싱가포르에 본사를 둔 레드닷페이, 리프페이, 스텔라페이와 같은 해외 결제 서비스를 통해 처리된다.
Currently, the payment flow remains more conventional, as these transactions are routed through global card networks such as Mastercard and Visa, which convert the stablecoin into fiat currency before settlement.
routed: (시스템, 경로를 통해) 경유해 처리된
convert: 전환하다, 바꾸다
현재로써는 이러한 결제 거래가 마스터카드와 비자와 같은 글로벌 카드 네트워크를 통해 처리되며, 결제 전에 스테이블코인이 법정화폐로 전환되기 때문에 결제 흐름은 여전히 기존 방식에 가깝다.
This flow may be only transitory, however. “This process involving card companies is just a temporary step, using an intermediary gateway to work with existing payment infrastructure,” said Park Sung-jun, director of the Blockchain Research Center at Dongguk University and CEO of blockchain platform AndUs. “In the future, payments will be made entirely with stablecoins, without any intermediaries.”
transitory: 일시적인, 과도기적인
intermediary: 중개자
gateway: 중간 연결 통로
다만 이러한 결제 흐름은 일시적인 단계에 불과할 수 있다. 박성준 동국대학교 블록체인연구센터 센터장이자 블록체인 플랫폼 앤더스(AndUs) CEO는 “카드사를 거치는 이 과정은 기존 결제 인프라와 연동하기 위해 임시적인 단계일 뿐”이라며 “향후에는 어떠한 중개자도 없이 스테이블코인으로만 결제가 이뤄질 것”이라고 말했다.
To unlock the stablecoin’s potential, a facilitator that can replace the role of the intermediaries will need to emerge, according to Kim Hyoung-joong, Director of the Cryptocurrency Research Center at Kookmin University. “These businesses will manage the rollout and onboarding of merchants when stablecoin payment systems are newly installed,” he said.
facilitator: 조력자, 촉진자
rollout: 출시
onboarding: (가맹점 등의) 초기 등록 및 정착 과정
김형중 국민대 암호화폐연구센터 센터장은 스테이블코인의 잠재력을 실현하기 위해서는 현재의 중개자 역할을 대체할 수 있는 촉진업체가 등장해야 한다고 말했다. 그는 “이러한 사업자들은 스테이블코인 결제 시스템이 새롭게 도입될 때 가맹점 확산과 초기 도입 과정을 관리하게 될 것”이라고 설명했다.
While such a facilitator could accelerate stablecoin adoption, the benefits are expected to be felt by corporations first, with Korean consumers likely taking longer to experience meaningful benefits.
accelerate: 가속화하다
adoption: 도입, 채택
이러한 조력자가 등장할 경우 스테이블코인 도입이 가속화될 수 있지만, 이로 인한 혜택은 기업들이 먼저 누릴 가능성이 크다. 한국 소비자들이 실질적인 이점을 체감하기까지는 다소 시간이 걸릴 것으로 보인다.
“Corporations will see lower commission fees on overseas transactions as it emerges as a potential competitor to SWIFT,” the global messaging network that effectively holds a monopoly on cross-border payments, said Kim Bo-il, Digital Asset Research Section Head at the BOK’s payment and settlement system department.
potential: 잠재적인
monopoly: 독점
cross-border: 국경 간
한국은행 금융결제국 가상자산반 김보일 반장은 “스테이블코인이 국경간 결제에서 사실상 독점적 지위를 갖고 있는 스위프트(SWIFT)의 잠재적 경쟁자로 부상하며, 기업들은 해외 거래에서 더 낮은 수수료를 누릴 수 있게 될 것”이라고 말했다. 스위프트는 국경 간 결제에서 사실상 독점적 지위를 갖고 있는 글로벌 메시징 네트워크이다.
(생략)
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
