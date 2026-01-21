BOK, Naver develop AI application for central bank's internal analytics, research

The Bank of Korea (BOK) on Wednesday unveiled an in-house AI application developed in partnership with internet giant Naver for use in internal data analytics and research.The BOK announced the AI application specializing in finance and economics, dubbed the BOKI (Bank of Korea Intelligence), during a joint AI conference in Seoul.Built on Naver's cloud infrastructure and large language model, the AI system has been deployed within the BOK's internal network for use among employees.The proprietary system is structured around five core pillars aligned with the central bank's key functions, including answering user queries, summarizing and analyzing documents based on a wide range of research materials and translating official publications into foreign languages.The BOK has pursued the use of digital technologies to enhance research capabilities and establish a data governance framework since 2020, with full-scale development of BOKI beginning in 2024.“BOKI represents a model case of sovereign AI developed through public-private cooperation,” a BOK official said. “It is expected to enhance efficiency across our operations and contribute to the development of the country's overall AI ecosystem.”Yonhap