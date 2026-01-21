Jeju Air to ban use of portable batteries on all flights

Jeju Air will completely ban the use of portable battery banks on all of its domestic and international flights, the low-cost carrier said Wednesday, citing concerns over in-flight fire risks.Starting Thursday, passengers will no longer be allowed to use power banks to charge electronic devices, such as mobile phones and tablet computers, during flights operated by Jeju Air.Charging battery banks using aircraft USB ports has already been banned under government rules issued last year.The airline said it has decided to further tighten the rules to eliminate potential fire hazards linked to batteries.Concerns over in-flight battery bank usage have increased after a major fire incident involving an Air Busan aircraft at Gimhae International Airport in Busan in January 2025.Authorities have tentatively concluded that the blaze originated from a portable battery in the overhead bin.Yonhap