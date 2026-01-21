 Lotte, Hyundai submit bids for duty-free operations at Incheon airport
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 08:53
Travelers are seen at the duty free zone of Terminal 2 at Incheon International Airport on Sept. 1, 2025. [YONHAP]

 
Lotte Duty Free and Hyundai DF have submitted bids for duty-free zone licenses vacated by two other operators at Incheon International Airport, industry sources said Tuesday.
 
The two companies participated in an auction held by Incheon International Airport Corporation (IIAC) to select new duty-free shop operators for the DF1 and DF2 zones, according to the sources.
 

Related Article

 
Shinsegae Duty Free and Hotel Shilla did not submit bids for the two zones.
 
"We decided not to participate in the bidding after a comprehensive review of changing market trends and consumer demand," a Shinsegae spokesperson said. "We aim to pursue sustainable growth by focusing on profitability and financial soundness."
 
Shinsegae plans to terminate operations in the DF2 zone — which includes cosmetics, perfumes, liquor and tobacco — by April 27, while its duty-free shops in the airport's DF4 zone will remain in operation.
 
In September last year, Hotel Shilla returned its DF1 zone license to the airport operator.
 
Duty-free shop operators have been suffering mounting losses amid unfavorable market conditions, including a weak won, an economic slowdown and reduced spending by core customers.
 
IIAC will review the submitted documents and select qualified operators before notifying the Korea Customs Service, which will make the final decision, according to the sources.

Yonhap
