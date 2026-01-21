Military advised to adopt RFID system for handling firearms to prevent accidents

The military has been advised to swiftly adopt a radio frequency identification (RFID) system in handling firearms in a bid to prevent gun-related accidents and deaths, the defense ministry said Wednesday.A special advisory committee comprising civilian, government and military officials made the recommendation as the military has been grappling with a rise in the number of firearm-related accidents and deaths, including suicides, among service members in recent years.The committee called for the swift introduction of the RFID system for handling firearms in the military, saying these accidents can be “technically managed.”The RFID system uses radio waves to identify and track tags embedded on guns to gather data on their current location and the person carrying the firearm.The military introduced an RFID system for firearms for several units in a pilot project last year and plans to apply it to five more Army, Navy and Air Force units this year.The committee also made recommendations on several issues, including implementing prevention measures for suicides and safety accidents, establishing an emergency medical support system and developing response procedures in the event of an accident.Yonhap