Olive Young's K-beauty staples to arrive in a Sephora near you
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 15:05
CHO YONG-JUN
Olive Young signed a partnership with the LVMH-owned global beauty retailer to introduce the “K-beauty Zone” in Sephora’s online and offline stores — first in Asia and North America, including the United States, Canada, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and Hong Kong, then in Britain, Australia, the Middle East and other Sephora locations worldwide.
The K-beauty Zone will feature Korean cosmetic and skincare products carefully chosen by Olive Young, drawing on the retailer’s extensive experience. Olive Young will be responsible for product selection, shelf design and marketing direction, while Sephora will take care of the brick-and-mortar store operation, distribution and sales.
Olive Young said the partnership with Sephora will especially allow nonmainstream brands, such as indie and smaller local ones, to become more accessible to overseas consumers.
“Sephora is a platform that leads the global beauty trend and is therefore the optimal partner to effectively relay the competitiveness of K-beauty,” the company said in a press release on Wednesday.
The Korean retailer is also looking to expand K-beauty brands' presence in Sephora's pop-up events around the world.
KCON and other CJ Group-organized events will be involved in the promotion of the partnership.
Sephora’s Global Chief Merchandising Officer Priya Venkatesh said Sephora was the “first major retailer” to debut K-beauty brands in North America in 2010 and praised Korean beauty for being “one of the most innovative, fastest growing and desirable categories in beauty.”
“[Olive Young's] differentiated assortment, coupled with Sephora's unique point of view on the beauty shopping experience, will bring an unrivaled and inspiring offer for all beauty lovers,” Venkatesh said.
