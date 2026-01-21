 S-Oil donates $1.4 million to Community Chest of Korea's fundraising campaign
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 19:26
From left, Ryu Yul, the president of S-Oil; Anwar Al-Hejazi, the CEO of S-Oil; Hwang In-sik, the secretary general of the Community Chest of Korea (CCK); and Kim Kyung-hee, the chief of the social contribution division of CCK, pose for a photo at the CCK building in central Seoul on Jan. 21. [S-OIL]

S-Oil donated 2 billion won ($1.4 million) on Wednesday for the Community Chest of Korea's (CCK) “2026 Hope Sharing Campaign.”
 
S-Oil CEO Anwar Al-Hejazi, S-Oil President Ryu Yul and CCK Chairman Kim Byung-joon attended the donation ceremony at the CCK headquarters in central Seoul. 
 

The funds will support low-income households and vulnerable groups and help finance programs run by social welfare facilities and organizations.
 
S-Oil has consistently participated in the CCK’s fundraising campaign since 2009.
 
Al-Hejazi said the company will work to remain a source of support for neighbors in need. 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
