In defense of the humble em dash (KOR)

In the past year, a curious debate has flared up in the world of English writing: Whether the em dash — that long, unmistakable line — has become a liability in writing.For generations, the em dash has been a quiet workhorse of English prose. It lets writers interrupt themselves or slip in an explanation without breaking momentum and is more assertive than parentheses and more agile than a comma. The em dash has long made itself indispensable, particularly in journalism. Used well, it makes a writer's thoughts come alive in a sentence.And that, seemingly, is now the problem.Across online English-speaking spaces, the em dash has begun to function as a kind of AI “tell” or “red flag.” The issue is not that human writers don’t use em dashes. They do, and have, as far as I can tell, since the 15th century. The issue is that AI-generated text uses them relentlessly and often unnaturally, and the pattern is very difficult to ignore.This has led to punctuation-based skepticism. Post something on LinkedIn with an em dash, and it’s seen as AI slop. That reflex is even creeping into journalism as well, with some readers now treating the appearance of an em dash as evidence of AI use rather than a stylistic choice.An unfortunate result of this phenomenon is that writers are starting to self-edit — not for clarity or rhythm as they should be, but for perceived credibility. Style is being sacrificed to pre-empt suspicion, and while this side effect started with em dashes, who knows where it will end. After all, AI is also dangerously fond of short, clipped sentences and the rule of three.Sacrificing the em dash is a huge loss. It has a long and honorable history in English prose. For decades, reporters and columnists have relied on it to manage a text’s pace, stack facts and add nuance without resorting to the stiffness of a semicolon. It keeps complex sentences readable; when used sparingly, the em dash is one of the cleanest ways to guide a reader through a layered idea.Even the name has its roots in the printing press. In traditional typography, an em dash was roughly the width of a capital “M.” The shorter en dash — the width of an “N” — usually connects ranges and relationships, as in pages 12–15 or the Seoul–Busan line. The hyphen is even shorter and binds words rather than thoughts.As an English journalist and editor, this is the hill upon which I will plant my flag. The em dash is one of the most useful tools in a writer’s toolbox, and I refuse to bow to the idea that just because machines have learned to use them badly, we should in some way limit our use of language too. I will remain an unapologetic user and defender of any and all punctuation because writing well has always depended on judgment and intent, not on second-guessing how a sentence may be received by a reader caught up in an AI witch hunt.영어 글쓰기의 세계에서는 최근 1년 사이 ‘엠 대시(em dash)’의 사용을 둘러싼 논쟁이 불거졌다. 문장 부호로 — 이렇게 생긴, 길고 눈에 띄는 대시 말이다. 한국어에서는 엠 대시를 흔하게 사용하지 않는다.반면 영어에서는 엠 대시가 훨씬 자주 사용된다. 엠 대시는 — 바로 이런 식으로 — 글쓴이가 문장 도중 스스로를 끊거나, 방향을 틀거나, 속도를 늦추지 않은 채 설명을 덧붙일 수 있게 해준다. 괄호보다 힘이 있고, 쉼표보다 유연하다. 이 두 가지 성격 덕분에 영어 저널리즘과 에세이 글쓰기에서는 매력적인 도구로 여겨져 왔다. 문장을 마치 글쓴이가 실시간으로 생각을 이어가고 있는 것처럼 보이게 만드는 효과도 있다.하지만 아이러니하게도 바로 그 점 때문에 엠 대시는 논쟁의 대상이 되었다. 영어권에서는 최근 엠 대시가 일종의 ‘AI(인공지능) 신호’처럼 받아들여지기 시작했다. AI가 만든 글에 엠 대시가 지나치게 많이 등장하면서다. 그래서 엠 대시가 포함된 글은 AI가 생성했다는 오해를 받는 경우가 많다. 링크드인 같은 웹사이트에 글을 올리면서 엠 대시를 하나라도 사용하면, 댓글마다 “AI로 쓴 것 아니냐”는 의심이 따라붙는다. 이런 현상은 저널리즘 영역으로까지 번졌다. 일부 독자들은 엠 대시가 등장하는 기사라면 곧바로 AI가 작성한 글이라고 단정해 버리기도 한다. 이 새로운 의심은 또 다른 부작용을 낳고 있다. 작가들이 자신의 글을 읽는 독자의 불신을 피하기 위해 일부러 엠 대시를 줄이고 있다.참 안타까운 일이다. 엠 대시는 영어에서 오랫동안 존중받아온 역사를 지닌 문장 부호이기 때문이다. 수십 년 동안 기자들은 엠 대시를 설명과 리듬을 조절하는 도구로 사용해 왔다. 세미콜론( ; ) 특유의 딱딱함 없이 맥락을 덧붙일 수 있게 해주고, 사실이 겹겹이 쌓일 때도 문장을 읽기 쉽게 만들어 준다. 신중하게 사용한다면, 복잡한 생각을 독자가 따라가도록 안내하는 가장 깔끔한 방법 중 하나다.엠 대시라는 그 이름 자체도 문자 그대로의 의미를 담고 있다. 오래된 활자 인쇄에서는 엠 대시의 길이가 영어 대문자 M의 폭과 비슷했다. 이보다 짧은 ‘엔 대시(en dash)’는 대문자 N의 폭 정도로, 범위나 연결을 나타내는 데 쓰인다. 예를 들면 ‘12–15쪽’ ‘서울–부산 노선’처럼 말이다. 하이픈(-)은 이보다 더 짧아, 개념이 아니라 단어를 이어주는 역할을 한다.영어 기자이자 편집자로서 나는 엠 대시의 열렬한 옹호자다. 엠 대시는 기자의 도구 상자에 들어 있는 가장 유용한 수단 중 하나로, AI에게 빼앗겨서는 안 될 문장 부호다.