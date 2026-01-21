Integration undermined by Lee Hye-hoon, president should withdraw nomination (KOR)

The confirmation hearing for Budget Minister nominee Lee Hye-hoon again failed to open on Tuesday, a day before the deadline to adopt a review report. A standoff that began with the People Power Party's boycott on Jan. 19 has continued, creating the unusual spectacle of the ruling Democratic Party urging a hearing that usually serves as the opposition’s stage. President Lee Jae Myung’s recent remarks at a dinner with ruling party leaders, noting that the nominee was “brought in with difficulty” and therefore deserved a hearing, appear to have reinforced the push.The confusion, however, stems mainly from Lee’s own failure to provide clear explanations or sufficient documents despite a cascade of allegations. The opposition has reason to question the effectiveness of a hearing under such circumstances. Publicly released recordings of abusive remarks toward subordinates, along with allegations involving misconduct, real estate speculation and preferential treatment, have raised serious doubts about Lee’s suitability for high office. Recent polls showing that up to 68 percent of respondents view her as unfit for the post underscore the problem. That is also why critics view calls from the presidential office and the ruling party for a hearing as a tactic to justify proceeding with the appointment.More troubling is that Lee’s controversies have hollowed out the very rationale behind the president’s nomination. The decision to tap a figure from the opposing camp was meant to signal political integration, but that message has since vanished amid mounting allegations. Few citizens, if any, would associate integration with claims involving verbal abuse of interns, property speculation or irregular applications for a high-end apartment in Seoul’s Gangnam district.The apartment case alone illustrates how far Lee falls short of public expectations. She is accused of inflating her application score by listing her married son, who lives separately, as a cohabiting family member. The apartment, priced at about 3.6 billion won, is widely known as a “lottery subscription,” a term reinforced by the Land Ministry's last year uncovering 41 cases of fraudulent applications at the complex. Authorities reportedly examined even transit card records of household members, raising questions about how the case went undetected. Yet Lee has declined to submit key documents, including application score calculations and records of family moves, citing privacy concerns.For ordinary citizens who could not even dream of applying for such housing, or for unsuccessful applicants who lost out amid near 100-to-1 competition and potential windfall gains, the nomination hardly evokes unity. Even those caught and punished for fraudulent residency claims would likely turn away.The decision now returns to the president. Once the reporting deadline passes, he may appoint Lee directly or request a resubmission, opening a 10-day window in which a hearing could still take place. But this is a moment for judgment, not procedural maneuvering. Acknowledging the failure of vetting that has undermined the goal of integration, the president should withdraw the nomination.이혜훈 기획예산처 장관 후보자 인사청문회가 경과보고서 채택 시한을 하루 앞둔 어제(20일)도 열리지 못했다. 예정일이었던 19일 국민의힘이 청문회를 보이콧한 대치 정국이 이어지고 있다. 야당의 무대인 인사청문회를 오히려 여당이 서두르는 아이러니한 상황이 혼란스럽다. 이재명 대통령이 최근 여당 지도부와의 만찬에서 “우리가 어렵게 모시고 왔는데 인사청문회까지는 필요하지 않겠느냐”고 언급한 게 영향을 줬을 것이다.혼란 상황은 백화점식 의혹이 터져나와도 속 시원한 해명과 자료 제출을 하지 않은 이 후보자의 책임이다. 야당이 청문회의 효능감을 의심할 만하다. 이미 공개된 갑질 발언 녹음과 부정·투기·특혜 의혹 등은 이 후보자의 고위 공직자로서의 자질을 의심케 한다. 최근 여론조사에서 이 후보자가 장관으로 부적합하다는 답변이 68%까지 나온 것도 이를 방증한다. 청와대와 여당이 청문회를 촉구하는 게 임명 강행을 위한 꼼수로 의심받는 것도 그래서다.더 안타까운 사실은 이 후보자가 이 대통령이 공들인 인사의 취지마저 퇴색시켰다는 점이다. 반대 진영 인사를 파격 지명해 통합의 메시지를 던졌지만, 각종 의혹으로 온데간데없다. 인턴 직원 폭언, 부동산 투기, 강남 아파트 부정 청약 등의 의혹을 보며 통합을 떠올린 국민이 한 명이라도 있을까. 야당이 자료 제출 부실을 지적한 아파트 부정 청약 의혹만 봐도 이 후보자가 국민 눈높이에서 얼마나 멀리 벗어났는지 알 수 있다. 결혼해 이미 분가한 아들이 함께 사는 것처럼 위장해 청약에서 가점을 받아 당첨됐다는 의혹이다. 서울 강남에 있는 분양가 36억원짜리 아파트는 지난해 국토교통부가 부정 청약 사례 41건을 적발했을 정도로 ‘로또청약’이라 불린 곳이다. 세대원의 교통카드 이용 내역까지 들여다보는 조사에서 왜 적발되지 않았는지 설명이 필요하다. 그러나 이 후보자는 청약 점수 산출 서류, 가족의 전입과 분가 기록 등 증빙 서류를 개인정보라는 이유로 제출하지 않았다고 한다. 강남의 고가 아파트는 꿈도 꾸지 못하는 대다수 서민은 물론이고, 100대 1에 육박한 청약 경쟁에서 탈락해 30억~40억원의 차익을 놓친 경쟁자들이 이 후보자 임명에 수긍할 수 있을까.다시 대통령의 시간이다. 경과보고서 채택 시한이 지나면 이 대통령은 이 후보자를 곧바로 임명할 수도 있고, 경과보고서 재송부를 요청할 수도 있다. 10일의 기간에 청문회가 열릴 수도 있다. 그러나 지금은 책임 회피를 위한 요식 절차에 기대기보다는 후보자의 도덕성을 국민 눈높이에서 재점검하는 인사권자의 용단이 필요한 시점이다. 통합이라는 당초 취지마저 훼손한 검증 실패를 인정하고 이 후보자 지명을 철회하는 게 국민 눈높이에 맞는 선택일 것이다.