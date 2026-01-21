The lesson of Greenland: An era when allies can no longer be taken for granted (KOR)

U.S. President Donald Trump shocked Europe after threatening on Saturday to impose tariffs on eight European countries for opposing his plan to annex Greenland. The proposed measures include tariffs of 10 percent starting in February and 25 percent from June. Tensions had already deepened through reciprocal tariffs last year, pressure to raise defense spending and Washington’s push for a Russia-friendly end to the war in Ukraine. With the new year, another wave of Trump-driven “America First” policies is now shaking the foundations of the NATO alliance that has endured for more than 80 years since World War II.European leaders reacted sharply to Trump’s apparent disregard for allies, treating them as adversaries rather than partners. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the idea “completely wrong,” and French President Emmanuel Macron said it was “unacceptable.” Europe has emphasized solidarity with Denmark and Greenland and is weighing countermeasures such as retaliatory tariffs against the United States, though it has yet to find a clear solution.Trump has argued that the Greenland annexation plan is intended to block China and Russia from gaining a foothold there and that doing so serves U.S. national interests. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has even claimed that annexation is necessary to prevent the United States from being dragged into a war should Russia attack Greenland. Trump has previously raised the possibility of military intervention, an astonishing notion that would amount to threatening war against allies. Despite criticism within the U.S. Congress that such measures represent a “grave mistake” that would do nothing to enhance U.S. security and instead benefit adversaries such as Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the administration continues to press ahead.The widening rift in the Atlantic alliance, which has escalated from trade disputes to territorial tensions, is not a distant problem. Its repercussions are unsettling Pacific allies as well, including South Korea, Japan and the Philippines. A recent example is Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks about intervention in the event of a Taiwan contingency and Washington's lukewarm response to China's retaliatory measures against Japan.Of particular concern, The Washington Post recently noted in an editorial that North Korea was not mentioned even once in the National Security Strategy released by the White House last December. The omission, the paper argued, was intentional and signaled that denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is no longer considered an option. If the Trump administration were to steer future U.S.-North Korea talks toward arms reduction negotiations premised on recognizing North Korea’s nuclear status — as sought by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un — it would deliver a shock to the South Korean government and public comparable to that currently being felt in Europe.Entering its second year in office, the Trump administration’s America First approach has become a constant. The government must remain acutely alert to unusual shifts in U.S. positions on security and trade. It is an unfortunate reality, but we are living in an era of uncertainty in which alliances can no longer be trusted as they once were.도널드 트럼프 미국 대통령이 지난 17일 그린란드 병합에 반대한다는 이유로 유럽 8개국에 관세(2월 10%, 6월부터는 25%)를 부과하겠다고 위협하자 유럽 전역이 큰 충격에 빠졌다. 지난해 상호 관세 부과, 국방비 증액 압박, 러시아에 유리한 러-우 종전 추진 등을 통해 갈등의 골이 깊어졌는데, 새해 들어 또 다른 트럼프발 미국 우선주의가 제2차 세계대전 이후 80년 이상 지속돼 온 나토(북대서양조약기구) 동맹의 근간을 흔들고 있다.동맹을 적대국처럼 취급하는 트럼프 대통령의 동맹 경시 움직임에 키어 스타머 영국 총리는 “완전히 잘못된 발상”, 에마뉘엘 마크롱 프랑스 대통령은 “용납할 수 없다”고 비판했다.트럼프 대통령은 이번 그린란드 병합 계획이 중국과 러시아의 그린란드 확보 가능성을 차단해 미국의 국익을 지키기 위한 것이라고 했다. 앞서 군사 개입까지 언급했는데, 동맹을 상대로 전쟁을 하겠다는 황당한 발상이 아닐 수 없다. 미 공화당 내에서조차 오히려 적대국인 러시아와 중국에 좋은 일이라는 비판이 나올 지경이다.새해 들어 통상 전쟁에 이어 영토 분쟁으로 번진 대서양 동맹의 균열은 강 건너 불이 아니다. 지구 반대편인 한국, 일본 등 태평양 동맹에도 불안감을 안겨주고 있다. 가장 최근 사례는 일본 다카이치 사나에 총리의 ‘대만 유사시 개입’ 발언과 이후 중국의 각종 대일 보복 조치에 대한 동맹인 미국의 미온적인 동조 움직임이다.특히 워싱턴포스트(WP)는 그제 사설에서 백악관이 지난해 12월 발표한 국가안보전략(NSS)에서 북한에 대한 언급이 단 한 차례도 없는 점을 두고 이는 ‘의도된 생략(omission)’이며, 한반도 비핵화가 더 이상 선택지가 아니라는 의미라고 지적했다. 만약 트럼프 대통령이 향후 북·미 협상에서 비핵화가 아니라 김정은 국무위원장이 희망하는 핵 인정을 전제로 군축 협상 쪽으로 방향을 잡는다면, 이는 동맹인 한국 정부와 국민에게 유럽만큼이나 엄청난 충격을 줄 수 있는 사안이다.이재명 대통령은 그간 ‘핵 없는 한반도’를 장기 목표로 제시하면서 이에 앞서 동결(중단)-축소 단계가 불가피하다는 구상을 밝혔다. 그러나 미국이 군축 협상에 나선다면 북한 비핵화는 현실적으로 불가능하게 되고, 한국은 핵보유국 북한과 공존해야 하는 최악의 안보 위기를 맞게 된다.집권 2년 차를 맞은 트럼프 행정부의 미국 우선주의 행보는 상수가 됐다. 정부는 안보·통상 현안에 대한 미국발 돌발 변수에 촉각을 곤두세워야 한다. 안타까운 현실이지만 과거처럼 동맹을 신뢰할 수 없는 불확실성의 시대를 우리는 살고 있다.