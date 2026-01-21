 G-Dragon's fan meet and greet expands to Japan, Thailand
Published: 21 Jan. 2026, 14:35
Singer G-Dragon poses with the QQ Music Album of the Year trophy [GALAXY CORPORATION]

G-Dragon’s first solo meet and greet with fans is expanding beyond Korea to include stops in Japan and Thailand.
 
The singer will meet with fans at the KSPO Dome in southern Seoul from Feb. 6 to 8, according to his fan social media channel
 

After the Seoul events, G-Dragon will head to Pia Arena MM in Yokohama, Japan, from Feb. 13 to 15. He will then meet fans in Bangkok, Thailand, at the Bangkok International Trade & Exhibition Centre on Feb. 21 and 22.
 
Ticket sales for the Seoul dates begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday and will be available exclusively to b.stage membership holders through NOL Ticket.
 
G-Dragon held his solo tour "Ubermensch" in 16 cities including Tokyo; Bulacan, the Philippines; Osaka, Japan; Macau; Sydney and Melbourne, Australia; Taipei, Taiwan; Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia; Jakarta, Indonesia; Hong Kong; and Hanoi, Vietnam, as well as Newark, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and Paris from March to December last year. 

BY KIM MIN-YOUNG [[email protected]]
